World First Broodkeeper Diurna raid composition in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

The penultimate boss in World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s Vault of the Incarnates Race to World First was downed first by none other than Team Liquid, which established itself as the guild with the most World First kills in the tier.

Requiring 67 pulls, the fight proved to be about the same level of difficulty as the two before it, Dathea and Kurog Grimtotem. While it took more attempts than both, Liquid showed the chops to kill the boss on pull 48 with a one-percent wipe.

The guild’s biggest RWF competition, reigning champion Echo, took down the boss in 46 attempts, with a one-percent wipe of its own on pull 37. This was the closest Echo had been to taking a World First kill from Liquid so far in this race. While Echo are well-decorated with RWF wins, the guild’s time disadvantage as a European guild often leads to Liquid taking World First kills on most bosses prior to the final boss of the instance. Liquid’s Diurna kill came just an hour before Echo’s, though.

Perhaps the biggest change that both guilds made to their compositions was in the tank setup. Prior to Diurna, both guilds exclusively used two Warrior tanks in their kills. But they each swapped out one of those Warriors in favor of a Death Knight tank on Diurna.

Both groups brought the typical healing roster that they had used in other five-healer fights. Echo notably had two Preservation Evokers, while Liquid stacked Priests and used just one Evoker.

Meanwhile, DPS class stacking was the name of the game yet again. While each group only brought one Arcane Mage, which is low for their standards, they had numerous Balance Druids, and Rogues. Echo even had a whopping four Balance Druids in for its kill. Liquid didn’t have as many Boomies, but they still used a personal tier high three.

Liquid Broodkeeper Diurna Composition

Tanks

Blood Death Knight

Protection Warrior

Healers

Holy Priest

Holy Priest

Discipline Priest

Holy Paladin

Preservation Evoker

DPS

Havoc Demon Hunter

Balance Druid

Balance Druid

Balance Druid

Beast Master Hunter

Beast Master Hunter

Arcane Mage

Windwalker Monk

Assassination Rogue

Assassination Rogue

Outlaw Rogue

Enhancement Shaman

Demonology Warlock

Echo Broodkeeper Diurna Composition

Tanks

Blood Death Knight

Protection Warrior

Healers

Preservation Evoker

Preservation Evoker

Holy Paladin

Discipline Priest

Holy Priest

DPS