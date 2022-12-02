Where to turn in Dragon Isles Artifacts in WoW Dragonflight

Dragonflight is a new chapter for World of Warcraft that starting with the pre-patch on Oct. 25, brought numerous changes to the game. Revamped talent trees, profession overhaul, Renown remake, and quality-of-life changes, just to name a few. Designed as a progression system back in Shadowlands, Renown would award you with special bonuses, gear, and Soul Binds. In Dragonflight, Renown replaced the standard reputation practices and allowed players to gather cosmetics and profession recipes.

One of the main four factions in Dragonflight is Dragonscale Expedition, and it’s located in the Waking Shores. Each faction has its own unique rewards and ways of progressing through Renown. For Dragonscale Expedition, the main method of farming reputation, or Renown, is via Dragon Isles Artefacts.

Here’s a quick guide on what Dragon Isles Artefacts are, how can you collect them, and where can you turn them in.

What are Dragon Isles Artefacts in WoW Dragonflight?

Dragon Isles Artefacts in Dragonflight are binds-when-picked-up items that will—once turned into a designated NPC—grant you 15 Dragonscale Expedition Renown.

How to collect Dragon Isles Artefacts in WoW Dragonflight?

Dragon Isles Artefacts can be found in chests across the Dragon Isles. Here’s a list of all known treasure chests and their locations.

Chest Zone Chest of the Flood Ohn’ahran Plains Decay Covered Chest The Azure Span Dracthyr Supply Chest The Azure Span, Thaldraszus, The Waking Shores, and Ohn’ahran Plains Icemaw Storage Cache The Azure Span Lightning Bound Chest Ohn’ahran Plains Titan Chest Thaldraszus Tuskarr Chest The Azure Span Djaradin Cache The Waking Shores Expedition Scout’s Pack The Waking Shores, Ohn’ahran Plains, Thaldraszus, and the Azure Span Simmering Chest The Azure Span, The Waking Shores, and Thaldraszus Clan Chest Ohn’ahran Plains Frostbound Chest The Waking Shores and Thaldraszus

Where can you turn in Dragon Isles Artefacts in WoW Dragonflight?

You can turn in the collected Dragon Isles Artefacts to Cataloger Jakes at Dragonscale Basecamp in the Waking Shores. The NPC is at coordinates 47.0 82.6. After you gather enough Renown with Dragonscale Expedition, you can buy different gear, Darkewatcher Manuscripts to customize your Dragonriding drake and different recipes for your professions.