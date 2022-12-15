With every new expansion, your World of Warcraft characters grow stronger, having a bigger health and mana pool and more stats. As a direct result of having more health and mana at your disposal, you need to buy new food and drink from Innkeepers in the current expansion.

One of the best ways to regenerate mana in Dragonflight is via Artisanal Berry Juice. Restoring 62,500 mana over 20 seconds while seated, Artisanal Berry Juice is, aside from Mage-made food and drinks, the best drink you can possibly pick up across the Dragon Isles. Although food and drinks are normally available in all zones across the new expansion, Artisanal Berry Juice is a bit harder to find.

If you’re a healer in desperate need of a drink or if you’re looking to prepare for a Mythic+ dungeon run or the first raid run with your guild, you’ll need to have Artisanal Berry Juice in your inventory. Since this drink is not available across all zones, here’s a list of locations where you can buy Artisanal Berry Juice.

Where to get Artisanal Berry Juice in WoW Dragonflight

Artisanal Berry Juice can only be found in two zones—the Waking Shores and the Azure Span. Below you’ll find a list of all vendors selling Artisanal Berry Juice and their locations.

Artisanal Berry Juice vendors in the Waking Shores

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

/way The Azure Span 46.8 40.2 – Arcanist Tysha

/way The Azure Span 37.4 62.4 – Vel Tal IX

/way The Azure Span 18.8 24.4 – Willa Stronghinge

/way The Azure Span 62.8 57.8 – Mulsted Farpass

Artisanal Berry Juice vendors in the Azure Span

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

/way The Waking Shores 76.0 54.6 – Meehran Highlock

/way The Waking Shores 58.2 68.0 – Vakaron

/way The Waking Shores 80.4 27.8 – Sil’nori Crestshade

/way The Waking Shores 28.0 60.6 – Kajithalan

/way The Waking Shores 43.0 66.6 – Tong the Fixer

/way The Waking Shores 58.0 67.6 – Sweelin