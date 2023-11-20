Where to find Wild Turkey in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft’s Thanksgiving event, Pilgrim’s Bounty, is once again back in town. This means you can stuff your face with food to get a reputation buff, but you can also go hunting for Wild Turkeys.

Hunting down Wild Turkeys is necessary if you want to get The Turkinator achievement during Pilgrim’s Bounty event. This can be done to either complete yet another achievement, Pilgrim, or to get the Wild Turkey crafting reagent for Cooking.

Here are the locations of Wild Turkeys in Dragonflight.

What are Wild Turkeys used for in WoW Dragonflight?

Cooks need Wild Turkeys for their precious meat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to defeat 40 Wild Turkeys with 30 seconds maximum in between each kill for The Turkinator achievement. Besides that, most Cooks will be on the hunt for delicious Wild Turkey meat to cook up lovely meals.

Don’t get fooled, Wild Turkeys are incredibly sought-after, and finding a perfect farming spot won’t be an easy task.

Where can you find Wild Turkey in WoW Dragonflight?

Wild Turkeys can be found scattered around Elwynn Forest, Tirisfal Glades, and Ohn’ahran Plains. The turkey spawns across all three zones randomly, and if I were to give you the list of all spawn locations, it would simply be too long.

Ideally, you’ll fly around the zones and try to hunt them down. If you’re a Cook who only needs meat, I advise you to buy it off the auction house since the competition for Wild Turkey will simply be too much. I flew around Ohn’ahran Plains during early server hours and I still struggled to find them.

I had the most luck in Tirisfal Glades and Elwynn Forest and I assume Ohn’ahran Plains will just be overcrowded.

If you spend too much time wandering around the zone, this means other players are in your layer and you want to ask a friend or a guildie to invite you to your party. This will change layers and you might have a better chance at finding more Wild Turkeys.