Where to find Ol’ Sooty in WoW Classic

Ol’ Sooty is an elite black bear in World of Warcraft who is the main objective of the quest “Vyrin’s Revenge” in Loch Modan. To complete that quest, players must track down Ol’ Sooty and kill him, bringing the bear’s head back to Vyrin in the Farstrider Lodge in southeastern Loch Modan.

It’s highly recommended to go after Ol’ Sooty with a group that’s well-geared and full of high-enough-level players. Trying to take down the bear on your own will almost certainly spell your death (unless you’re over-leveled).

Here’s where you can find Ol’ Sooty in WoW Classic, as well as how to take down the bear for yourself.

Ol’ Sooty spawn location and spawn timer

Ol’ Sooty patrols the mountains of Loch Modan and can be found roaming the path up to the cave in Grizzlepaw Ridge. He has a fairly long spawn timer (about five to 20 minutes), so if you head to his spawn area and he’s not there, just wait for a bit, and he’ll eventually show up. You’re better off following the path that he follows instead of waiting for him inside his cave as Ol’ Sooty tends to prefer to go on walks.

Ol’ Sooty can be found walking the red path south of Thelsamar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We recommend hanging out around coordinates [42.3, 64.7] in Loch Modan if you want to catch a glimpse of Ol’ Sooty. Being in that general area is a good way to start your hunt for the bear, and as long as you’re in that general vicinity, you’ll be able to eventually see him. Make sure your group is prepared and together when you enter that area as you really don’t want to be alone against Ol’ Sooty.

The elite bear has well over 1,400 HP and hits like an absolute truck, so you’ll want to have enough damage dealers in your composition to take him down before he ends one of your group members’ lives or bring a class with healing capabilities along for the ride. Once you defeat Ol’ Sooty, don’t forget to loot him as you can’t complete Vyrin’s Revenge without bringing the bear’s head back to Vyrin at the Farstrider Lodge.

