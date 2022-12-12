Where to find Morchok Harbinger of Twilight in WoW Dragonflight

In the latest World of Warcraft expansion, Dragonflight, there are many new quests and adventures for you to enjoy. While some of these quests can be as simple as collecting a few items, others require you to kill challenging beasts or NPCs.

For those pursuing either the Wrathion or Sabellian reputations in Dragonflight, you can choose which of the two dragons you’d like to support and see leading the Black Dragonflight.

And while helping them, you may unlock the event Breaking the World, which requires you to find and kill Morchok, Harbinger of Twilight. Or you may need to kill Morchok as part of the quests, Greatest of Threats or Securing Our Legacy, where you need to slay rare enemies.

So, where can you find Morchok Harbinger of Twilight in WoW Dragonflight?

Morchok Harbinger of Twilight WoW Dragonflight Location

Morchok, Harbinger of Twilight, is a level 72 Elemental Rare Elite NPC with a great deal of health and abilities at his disposal. Some of his abilities include the following:

Magma Flow: He can spew out lava for six seconds and deals 15 Fire damage to enemies within zero yards. In addition, he can pull in all enemies within 100 yards, inflicting four Fire damage every second for six seconds.

Stomp: He can inflict physical damage to all enemies within zero yards and knock them back.

Touch of Flame: His melee attacks have a chance of inflicting fire damage.

Even though he has a handful of abilities, Morchok is a challenging opponent and shouldn’t be underestimated.

And if you’re ready to take on the Harbinger of Twilight, you’ll find him halfway between the Obsidian Citadel and the Obsidian Bulwark in The Waking Shores. Morchok’s exact coordinates are 32.6, 52.6.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

While he may be a formidable foe to fight, it’s relatively easy to find Morchok Harbinger of Twilight in WoW Dragonflight.