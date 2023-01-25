Where to find and purchase starting zone gear in WoW: Dragonflight

You can now transmog the gear you started your character's journey with.

The launch of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Patch 10.0.5 introduced many new features, one of which was a quality-of-life update that allows players to transmogrify items of common and poor (white and gray) quality. Previously, only gear that had been classified as uncommon or better was able to be transmogrified.

With this change, players can create armor sets for their characters based on the gear they started the game with. Of course, Blizzard didn’t expect players to be holding onto their starting zone gear (especially if you’ve been playing a specific character for a long while), so the devs made it easy to repurchase the gear and add it to your collection.

Here’s where both Alliance and Horde players can find the vendors who will sell them their starting zone gear in WoW: Dragonflight.

Alliance starting zone gear vendors

Alliance players will find Cloth, Leather, and Mail gear vendors at the Lionheart Armory in Stormwind City. The Lionheart Armory can be found at coordinates [62, 68] in the Trade District’s central plaza, just a few steps away from the Auction House. Alliance Plate-wearers can find their starting zone gear in Potts’ Plates at coordinates [64, 49] alongside the Canals, just outside the Dwarven District.

Related: How to get Revival Catalyst charges in WoW: Dragonflight

Horde starting zone gear vendors

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Sana and Naros, the respective Mail and Plate starting gear vendors, are standing immediately inside Naros’ Armory at coordinates [47,77] in Orgrimmar’s Valley of Strength.

Ollanus, the Cloth gear merchant, is on the opposite side of the city and can be found at coordinates [60, 58] inside Magar’s Cloth Goods in the Drag section of Orgrimmar. The Leather armor merchant, Morgum, is right next door, standing outside Kodohide Leatherworks.