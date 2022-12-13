When will the Trading Post be available in WoW Dragonflight?

Over the course of the last couple of months, Blizzard Entertainment has been increasingly showing signs of improvement, especially in the World of Warcraft department. Up till now, we got Shadowlands season four, revamped talents and professions, a new class and race combination called Dracthyr Evokers, Dragonriding, quality-of-life changes like cross-faction mob sharing, and heaps of new content with the release of Dragonflight on Nov. 28.

Although we’re still catching up on the current content, the devs don’t plan on slowing down any time soon. What’s more, they are adding a new feature called the Trading Post to Dragonflight. Located in the capital cities of Azeroth, Orgrimmar and Stormwind, Trading Posts will have shopkeepers that will, in exchange for a new currency, sell you unique mounts, transmogs, and toys. The collection of wares will rotate every month and with each rotation, the devs will add even more content you can choose from.

This is all too exciting on its own and we can only assume you can’t wait to see what exactly Blizzard has in store for us with the Trading Post. So, let’s see when Trading Posts will become available in WoW Dragonflight.

Trading Post release date

At the moment, we still don’t know when exactly the Trading Post feature will be available in Dragonflight. In the official post shared on Dec. 12, the devs revealed that Trading Posts are expected to hit the PTR servers soon. Although we’d be more than delighted to see Trading Posts hit the live servers before the end of 2022, it’s highly unlikely. So, bearing in mind that this feature needs to go through a regular testing cycle and the devs need to fix any related issues and bugs, we can safely assume the Trading Posts will become available early in 2023.