Where is the entrance to the Ruby Sanctum in WoW WotLK Classic? Answered

The final raid of WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic—the Ruby Sanctum—is coming on Jan. 11, 2024. And unlike some of the previous raids introduced during the Wrath era, the Ruby Sanctum can be found in a relatively easy-to-locate spot—but it’s entrance is well-hidden.

If you’re the type to get easily confused or lost when it comes to directions in WoW, you might actually spend more time looking for the entrance to the Ruby Sanctum than you will running the raid. 

Here’s how you can easily find the entrance to the Ruby Sanctum and start battling through the final raid of WoTLK Classic

How to find the Ruby Sanctum entrance portal in WoW Wrath Classic

Wyrmrest Temple in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic with the underground path of the titans emphasized
Head through the crack in the ground to find the pathway to the Ruby Sanctum under Wyrmrest Temple. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the entrance to the Ruby Sanctum, you’ll need to go under Wyrmrest Temple in Dragonblight. It’s likely that you already have Wyrmrest Temple’s flight path unlocked, so head there from any point on Northrend. Once in the general vicinity of the temple, head to or fly over coordinates [59.59, 50.29] in Dragonblight and look down. You should see a wide canyon in the ground (called the Path of the Titans) that leads underneath Wyrmrest Temple.

Once you’re in the chamber underneath Wyrmrest, look to the left (east), and you’ll see the entrance to the Ruby Sanctum. This area is also home to the Obsidian Sanctum raid, which is on the north side of the room. The two entrances are easily distinguishable by the corpses of dragonkin that are littered in front of them. The Ruby Santcum’s entrance is the first portal on your left after entering the chamber; it’s marked by several red dragon corpses and banners of the Red Dragonflight at coordinates [61, 53]. 

