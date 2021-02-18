When will World of Warcraft Classic’s The Burning Crusade be released?

Blizzard’s next vintage World of Warcraft venture was confirmed by a leaked press kit prior to BlizzConline. And as most players expected, The Burning Crusade is coming.

An exact date for the new World of Warcraft Classic expansion wasn’t disclosed as a part of the leaked material today, but the press kit did say that the expansion will be coming this year.

That leaves a 10-month window for Blizzard to release the new game. But some well-known people in the community touting sources believe the game could come out as early as the beginning of May.

With no beta testing or pre-patch announced yet, May would likely be the earliest that players could expect to see TBC content. But the timing would line up with the way the expansion was originally released compared to World of Warcraft.

So far, Blizzard has consistently released Classic content in a fashion that mirrors the way the content originally came out in the mid-2000s.

It’s highly likely that Blizzard will announce a more definitive timeline tomorrow during the opening ceremony of BlizzConline, which starts at 4pm CT.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.