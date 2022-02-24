When does the Sepulcher of the First Ones raid release in WoW?

You'll have to wait a week to kill the last few bosses on Normal and Heroic.

It’s been a long wait for World of Warcraft players, but Shadowlands Patch 9.2 is here and so is a new raid: Sepulcher of the First Ones.

Sepulcher of the First Ones is the third and final raid of the expansion and has a whopping 11 bosses, ending with an encounter against The Jailer, the game’s current primary antagonist.

As is typical for retail WoW raids, its Normal and Heroic difficulties will be released on the same day. The following week the game’s Mythic difficulty will become available, and Raid Finder will have its first wing come out. There are four Raid Finder Wings coming out with this raid, each of them being released in the subsequent weeks.

Additionally, the final three bosses in the instance—Lords of Dread, Rygelon, and The Jailer—will not be available during the first week when Normal and Heroic difficulties come out. They will be released when the raid’s Mythic difficulty comes out.

The raid release times are region-dependent and will happen based on the each region’s weekly reset. The exact reset for each raid difficulty’s release is listed as such: