When does the Eastern Kingdoms Cup release in WoW Dragonflight?

You'll soon be able to take your Dragonriding mounts to the Eastern Kingdoms.

Blizzard Entertainment is continuing to bring WoW Dragonflight players back to Azeroth‘s original zones, and the systems that we’ve unlocked in the current expansion are coming with us.

After the widespread success of the Kalimdor Cup—a Dragonriding circuit that spanned the entirety of one of the game’s original continents—a sequel is coming in Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7: the Eastern Kingdoms Cup.

This upcoming Dragonriding circuit will take players through the other one of WoW’s original two continents, with new races taking place in Gilneas, Loch Modan, and the Redridge Mountains, among others.

Like the Kalimdor Cup before it, the Eastern Kingdoms Cup will only be available to play for a limited time in WoW.

WoW Dragonflight: Eastern Kingdoms Cup release date

The Eastern Kingdoms Cup will be coming to WoW Dragonflight on Oct. 4, exactly one month after the wrap-up of the Kalimdor Cup. The in-game Dragonriding event will last for two weeks and the Eastern Kingdoms Cup will come to a close on Oct. 17.

During this time frame, players will have the opportunity to complete over a dozen Dragonriding races in the Eastern Kingdoms, each with their own cosmetic rewards. The Kalimdor Cup awarded players with drake customizations, as well as cosmetic transmog pieces, so it’s likely the Eastern Kingdoms Cup could follow suit.

If you’re a dedicated WoW completionist, you’ll want to absolutely make sure you log in during this two-week period and pick up whatever limited-time, Eastern Kingdoms Cup-related achievements you can. Blizzard has been relatively dedicated to making more events in-game feel special by limiting their availability, so you’ll want to hop into the Eastern Kingdoms Cup while you have the chance. It’s unclear at this time when the circuit will return to the game, although it’s likely we won’t see it again until 2024.

WoW’s Eastern Kingdoms Cup begins on Oct. 4.

