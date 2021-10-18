When does Hallow’s End conclude in World of Warcraft Classic TBC?

You have two weeks to celebrate the holiday in Azeroth.

By now, you’ve probably noticed the abundance of pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns around the major cities of Azeroth in World of Warcraft.

WoW’s in-game event Hallow’s End began this week with numerous Halloween festivities now available for players including a new encounter for Classic players, The Headless Horseman.

Players can go to the Graveyard in Scarlet Monastery to take down the horseman and earn unique loot that can help them celebrate the season. They can summon the boss once every day, but they can participate in the encounter more if they are with someone else who has not yet used their daily summon.

The limited-time encounter highlights the Hallow’s End event that still includes everything you remember from playing Classic the past two years. Just like in the past, the event will only last two weeks.

That’s right. This event, which started Monday, Oct. 18, will end on Monday, Nov. 1.

You have two weeks to get in as many daily horseman kills as possible in an attempt to earn loot like his sword that can summon soldiers or magic broom mounts.