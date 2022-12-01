What to do at level 70 in WoW Dragonflight

As with all preceding expansions, World of Warcraft Dragonflight has increased the level cap by 10, now making the maximum level 70. Though Dragonflight has introduced swaths of content for players to experience while leveling through the Dragon Isles, for many WoW’s true appeal is in end-game content.

If you have gotten your first character to level 70 before you know exactly what to do at max level, you may find yourself wandering aimlessly through the world. Thankfully, max level is only the beginning in WoW and there are countless ventures you can undertake to make your character more powerful, popular, or anything else.

Whether your goal is to be a world-first raider or to level up as many characters as possible, these are all the things you can do once you reach level 70 in Dragonflight.

What to do first after reaching level 70 in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Start building Renown

In Dragonflight, there are four major factions that you are introduced to while leveling through the Dragon Isles. With a new renown system, for every 2,500 reputation you gain with a specific faction, you gain one renown level. These renown levels grant you access to high-level gear, exclusive mounts and items, as well as supplies and buffs which can be given to other characters on your account.

Players can gain renown by completing repeatable content such as World Quests, weekly reputation quests, community events, and other means. If you want complete access to everything each faction has to offer, start building your renown with these factions as soon as you hit 70.

Gear up with dungeons

For many, getting the best gear possible is the crux of World of Warcraft and this is most commonly achieved through Mythic dungeons and raiding. Currently, Mythic+ dungeons are not yet available and are projected to open on Dec. 12 alongside raids. Until then, you can start building your gear by completing lower-difficulty dungeons.

Dragonflight has eight available dungeons, with each difficulty level presenting different levels of gear. Normal dungeons award item level 346 gear, Heroic awards 359, and Mythic awards 372. Once properly geared up, your character will be ready to start raiding as soon as they hit live servers.

Level an alt

After you hit level 70 with your first character, leveling becomes significantly easier for each subsequent character. This is not only because of your newfound familiarity with the Dragon Isles but also becomes the ‘Adventure Mode’ becomes accessible. Similar to Shadowlands’ Threads of Fate, alt characters can play the zones in any order and World Quests are available as soon as they land on the Dragon Isles.

Leveling characters is another core element of Wow that has been immensely improved upon in Dragonflight, making the process both easier and well worth your time to gain new rewards either cross-class or cross-faction.