What time does World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic launch?

World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic launches in just two weeks on June 1. And no matter where you are, everyone will get to step through the Dark Portal at the same time.

Blizzard officially announced earlier this month that TBC Classic will have a global launch, giving all players an equal opportunity to reach level 70 first.

Barring any unexpected outages or server issues, WoW TBC Classic will officially launch on June 1 at 5pm CT.

For those in different time zones, Blizzard made a map detailing exactly what time that translates to for you.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

On the east coast of the U.S., it will be 6pm ET, which is also 3pm PT.

With the release of the game launching in the afternoon for the U.S., about half of the world will actually be getting access to the game on June 2 because of time zone differences.

This means the game will launch at midnight in Paris and early in the morning on June 2 in Asia.