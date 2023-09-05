What item level does Heroic Dawn of the Infinite drop in WoW Dragonflight?

The good news is that you can farm this dungeon.

Dawn of the Infinite is a megadungeon in World of Warcraft Dragonflight that takes you on a journey through time and space as you finally see what Galakrond looked like. Most recently, you might be wondering which item level Dawn on the Infinite drops on Heroic difficulty.

With the release of Heroic difficulty on Sept. 5, Dawn of the Infinite is divided into two wings—Galakrond’s Fall and Murozond’s Rise. Naturally, you can travel to the dungeon and complete it on Mythic difficulty, but if you’re just looking for quick loot, you can queue up for the Heroic version via Dungeon Finder.

If you’re ready for a challenge and you plan on entering Dawn of the Infinite on Heroic difficulty, here’s what item level drops you can expect from the bosses.

WoW Dragonflight: Heroic Dawn of the Infinite item level drops

Heroic Dawn of the Infinite drops 402 item level gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dawn of the Infinite on Heroic difficulty drops 402 item level Veteran gear that can be upgraded up to level 424.

It’s important to note that the final bosses drop the gear of the same item level, and not any higher.

Requirements to enter Dawn of the Infinite dungeon on Heroic difficulty in WoW Dragonflight

To queue up for Dawn of the Infinite on Heroic difficulty, you’ll need to be level 70 and have at least 372 item level average gear score.

But, I do have some good news for you, because this dungeon will be farmable on Heroic difficulty for that sweet loot, unlike the Mythic version which, just like raids, has a weekly lockout and can’t be completed more than once per week.

