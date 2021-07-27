What does DoT mean in World of Warcraft?

And we're not talking about a spot on the screen.

World of Warcraft has many different types of damage and abbreviations, but perhaps one of the most commonly used is DoT.

DoT stands for “damage over time.”

This is used to describe an ability that puts a debuff on a target, continuously dealing damage to it for a set period of time as opposed to dealing all of its damage instantly.

Frequently spoken as “dots,” damage-over-time effects can be physical or magic.

Physical DoTs can come in the form of bleeds, which are common among warriors, rogues, and feral druids.

At the same time, there are many magic DoTs that characters can do. Most popularly, warlocks and shadow priests are known for their ability to deal damage by “dotting up” enemies.

Managing DoT effects can be important to optimizing your overall damage, but it’s just as important to know when not to use those abilities. Sometimes, DoTs can break important crowd control effects.

DoT is juxtaposed by another commonly used phrase HoT, which stands for “healing over time.”

HoT effects are regularly spoken as “hots.” Most popularly, HoTs are used by healing classes, namely restoration druids.