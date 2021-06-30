What are Korthite Crystals in WoW: Shadowlands Patch 9.1?

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Patch 9.1: Chains of Domination is live on all servers worldwide. The patch has brought with it countless changes, but none have sparked more interest than the changes to legendary items.

Perhaps the biggest change coming to legendary items in Patch 9.1 revolves around the way the base items are upgraded. After playing through the first eight months of the expansion with just four ranks on legendary items, players will have the opportunity to upgrade their base legendaries to ranks five and six. But you’ll need several key reagents if you’d like to do so.

The most important of those reagents are Korthite Crystals, a raw material that can be found all over the game’s newest open-world zone, Korthia. Here’s everything you need to know about Korthie Crystals and how to use them to upgrade your base legendary items in WoW: Shadowlands.

What are Korthite Crystals?

Korthite Crystals are a new crafting reagent that’s been added to World of Warcraft with the release of Patch 9.1. As of right now, Korthite Crystals don’t appear to have much of a use outside of being an integral part of the crafting process for upgraded base legendary items.

Korthite Crystals can be acquired from various different activities and objectives within the game’s newest zone, Korthia. From completing quests to taking down rare enemies and even participating in Assaults in Korthia, nearly everything you do in the zone has a chance to reward you with a Korthite Crystal.

Some quests will reward you with one Korthite Crystal while other quests can reward you with up to two. The results are usually randomized, and because of this, there’s no set-in-stone number on how many Korthite Crystals you can obtain within a given weekly reset.

How to use Korthite Crystals

Korthite Crystals are currently posted for an extremely valuable rate on the Auction House because of the fact that they’re used to craft higher-ranked base legendary items. To create your fifth and sixth-level legendaries, you’ll need 40 Korthite Crystals. Additionally, you’ll need several profession-specific materials such as cloth, ore, hides, and essences to completely create a rank five or six legendary.

You can then turn your raw materials and Korthite Crystals into an item called the “Vestige of Origins,” which increases the rank of a base legendary item by two. The Vestige of Origins can be crafted if you’ve trained in one of the Blacksmithing, Jewelcrafting, Leatherworking, or Tailoring professions since there are different recipes containing 40 Korthite Crystals for each profession. If you aren’t trained in one of those professions, you’ll need to purchase a pre-upgraded base legendary item off of the Auction House.