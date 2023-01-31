WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.0.5 hotfix: Vault of the Incarnates bosses smashed with nerf hammer

As players are picking up the best-in-slot gear pieces from the Great Vault and completing the weekly quests, the World of Warcraft devs have prepared a major hotfix to go live with this reset.

In this hotfix, Blizzard Entertainment is heavily nerfing three bosses Vault of the Incarnates on Mythic difficulty. So nerfs to Dathea, the Ascended, Kurog Grimtotem, and Raszageth will help guilds that have been struggling to down them. Other than that, the hotfix from Jan. 30 will fix major bugs Affliction Warlocks have been afflicted with and introduce quality-of-life changes to primary professions, namely Engineering.

Here’s a full list of changes going live with this week’s reset on Jan. 31 for NA and Feb. 1 for Europe.

Class balancing

Hunter

Marksmanship

Fixed an issue where Calling the Shots was incorrectly receiving more benefit than intended while using the Chimaera Shot talent.

Survival

Fixed an issue where Deadly Duo was not properly increasing the damage of Kill Command.

Monk

Brewmaster

Fixed an issue where Stagger’s effect was incorrectly reduced.

Mistweaver

Fixed an issue that caused Rapid Diffusion to consume Thunder Focus Tea, Tea of Plenty, and Tea of Serenity Renewing Mist procs.

Shaman

Mana Spring now restores 200 mana when triggered at level 70 (was 400).

Warlock

Affliction

Soul Swap now correctly copies the stack count of Agony.

Soul Swap now correctly copies Soul Rot, Phantom Singularity, and Vile Taint.

Haunted Soul is no longer canceled when Haunt is Soul Swapped.

Soul Swap no longer causes Corruption to damage you if Absolute Corruption is talented.

Soul Swap now correctly shows its remaining cooldown after exhaling.

Malefic Affliction is now correctly removed when your Unstable Affliction target dies.

Soul Rot is now affected by Dread Touch and Mastery: Potent Afflictions.

Fixed an issue where Malefic Affliction wouldn’t be granted if Malefic Rapture damage was absorbed.

Fixed an issue where Grim Reach was benefitting twice from damage modifiers.

Fixed an issue where Inevitable Demise was increasing the damage of Drain Life by an incorrect amount.

Fixed an issue where Deathbolt would deal more damage than intended in low level areas.

Dungeons and raid changes

The Nokhud Offensive

Balakar Khan

Fixed an issue causing Nokhud Stormcasters to sometimes become immune to damage during the encounter.

Fixed an issue causing Nokhud Stormcallers around the perimeter of Nokhudon Hold to sometimes become attackable.

Fixed an issue causing Nokhud Stormcasters to become attackable before the intermission of the encounter.

Vault of the Incarnates

Dathea, Ascended

[With weekly restarts] Static Discharge damage reduced by 15 percent on Mythic difficulty.

[With weekly restarts] Volatile Infuser health reduced by 10 percent on Mythic difficulty.

Kurog Grimtotem

[With weekly restarts] Frostwrought Dominator, Earthwrough Smasher, Flamewrought Eradicator, Stormwrought Despoiler, Tectonic Crusher, Frozen Destroyer, Blazing Fiend, and Thundering Ravager health reduced by 10 percent on Mythic difficulty.

[With weekly restarts] Earth, Flame, Frost, and Storm Dominance damage reduced by 10 percent on Mythic difficulty.

[With weekly restarts] Shattering, Blistering, Chilling, and Thundering Presence damage reduced by 10 percent on Mythic difficulty.

Raszageth

[With weekly restarts] Raszageth’s health reduced by three percent on Mythic difficulty.

[With weekly restarts] Static Charge damage reduced by 15 percent on Mythic difficulty.

[With weekly restarts] Static Charge’s damage is further reduced by distance on Mythic difficulty.

[With weekly restarts] Volatile Spark’s Burst cast time increased to 4.5 seconds on Mythic difficulty (was 3.5 seconds).

[With weekly restarts] Volatile Spark now spawn with three stacks of Volatile on Mythic difficulty (was four).

[With weekly restarts] Stormsurge’s Shield effect reduced by 10 percent on Heroic difficulty.

[With weekly restarts] Volatile Spark’s Burst cast time increased to six seconds on Heroic difficulty (was five seconds).

Enemies and NPCs

Fixed an issue where some of the new rare enemies did not have the silver Rare Elite dragon border.

Items and rewards

The Tamed Eagle trinket now summons the flying eagle visual effect upon use (was when equipped).

Added Apprentice’s Robes and Apprentice’s Boots (Night Elf Mage variant) to Carla Granger.

Carla Granger’s Rugged Trapper’s Boots and Battleworn Shoes are now Bind on Equip and can be collected.

Fixed an issue where All-Totem of the Master shockwaves could hit additional enemies through floors or other terrain.

PvP changes

Evoker

Chrono Loop (PvP Talent) can no longer be applied through immunities.

Rogue

Assassination

[With weekly restarts] The amplified form of Numbing Poison as applied by Shiv now has 40 percent reduced effectiveness in PvP combat.

Profession changes

Enchanting

Vendors have purchased so many Enchanted Writhebark Wands that they are now offering a lower price for them.

Engineering

[With weekly restarts] Piece of Scrap is now always granted on successful Tinker usage for specialized engineers (except for Tinker: Arclight Vital Correctors and Tinker: Grounded Circuitry).

[With weekly restarts] Tinker: Plane Displacer now lasts between 15 and 18 seconds (was 12 and 18 seconds) and correctly places potions on a five minute cooldown (was 10 minutes).

[With weekly restarts] Aspects of Tinker and Bomb malfunctions have been redesigned or retuned: Safety Component optional reagents are now always discovered when Tinkers malfunction. Significantly reduced the damage dealt from explosion malfunctions. Success chance no longer scales with Engineering Skill. The amount this granted has been made baseline. Success chance granted from casting item quality has been halved, the amount lost has been made baseline. Success chance granted from Specialization nodes has been doubled. Maximum amount of success chance for Engineers remains unchanged. Non-engineers can achieve a slightly higher value than previously. Tinker: Arclight Vital Correctors now has a slight bonus to success chance for Engineers, with its maximum success chance equal to the Shadowlands variant.



Jewelcrafting

Sundered Onyx Loupe and Chromatic Focus have had their recipe difficulty corrected to their intended values.

Quest changes