This WoW player’s setup proves that sometimes more monitors isn’t better

For several reasons.
Jan 15, 2024
When building or upgrading a gaming setup, there’s always this constant urge to get more of everything. This World of Warcraft player showed why sometimes more doesn’t mean better.

On Jan. 14, a World of Warcraft player showcased their setup made of four monitors, and it went as well as you might expect. They said they had to “try it at least once,” adding this is “totally not practical.” According to the player, the combined resolution of the screen was 8000×3440 pixels, and their RTX 3080 Ti graphics card could only produce around 30 fps in WoW. It sounds bad, but it looks even worse.

Many fans jokingly commented on how terrible the setup looks: “This looks awful lmao.” Others highlighted that because of the multiple curved monitors, the viewing angles when gaming are likely awful. Then again, this setup was never meant for gaming. The player uses it for game development and tech animation, where the multi-monitor setup is really convenient. You could have apps like Discord always open and immediately see when someone is messaging you. “It’s like alt-tabbing with extra steps for a lot more money,” they explained.

I had to try it at least once, totally not practical, ~30fps at 8000×3440 on an RTX 3080TI.
byu/Rigman- inwow

Apart from simple inconvenience, there’s also a performance issue when it comes to gaming. In this case, WoW could only get 30 frames per second, and as another comment noted, even opening an image can be GPU intensive at that resolution. You probably could make such a setup work if you tried, but it’s not worth the effort.

So here’s the lesson of the day: more doesn’t always equal better, and that includes the number of monitors you use to run the game. Unless you prefer playing WoW at 30 fps, you might be losing out on comfort and convenience.

