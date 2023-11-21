This WoW barbershop bug is creating the most cursed characters in existence

World of Warcraft players have discovered a barbershop bug where characters lose their fur animations, have weird facial expressions, and change their body textures.

On Nov. 19, Reddit user Peberkat posted an image on WoW’s subreddit showing four characters that have been affected by the bug. In the images, we can see a female Orc and a Female Undead character with different bodies and disproportionate faces, almost like they have two faces. There’s also a female Goblin with orange skin and a fur-less female Pandaren with equally disturbing faces.

According to the player, the glitch is caused by being in a party with someone (supposedly a Drachtyr) and using the barbershop. When one player sits on the barbershop chair and enters the customization menu, the other player (the one playing the Drachtyr) uses an item called a Reflecting Prism on the party member. This causes the player sitting on the chair to swap appearances with the party member. But since they are in the process of customizing a character of a different race, it causes a bug with the character’s appearance where two different races merge, making the characters look like they do in the image above.

Many players in the post called it “nightmare fuel” while others found it amusing and expressed their desire to recreate the bug.

This isn’t the first time a barbershop bug has been discovered in WoW. There have been many instances where players discovered ways to manipulate their character’s appearance. There were instances where players could change their gender, race, or even run around cities while still changing their appearance.

This latest barbershop bug is undoubtedly just another funny bug in WoW’s long history of bugs and glitches, which will likely be fixed by an upcoming patch. For now, we should just enjoy the freak show.