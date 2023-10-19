This fan-made chart proves many WoW Hardcore players struggle to surpass a simple milestone

World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore seems like an easy game, especially because it celebrates its 20th birthday next year. But, in reality, it’s way harder than many players expected.

According to this fan-made chart from Classic WoW’s subreddit on Oct. 19, a large majority of players are struggling to get past level 20.

This chart was made by WoW player ColeWRS, and it’s based on data from the Deathlog addon, an addon that keeps track of all players and reports deaths via general notifications.

Most deaths in WoW Classic Hardcore happen from levels from one to 20, with the peak happening at level 10. Deaths drastically slow down after level 20 and there are no major oscillations later on.

Besides all that, it seems like the classes that are struggling the most to stay alive are Warrior, Rogues, Mages, and Hunters. But it’s important to note the dead player count for these classes is higher because they’re more popular, and the odds are higher for them to die. Shamans have one of the lowest death counts, but that’s mainly because the class is hard, and not many fans opt for it.

I believe that most players can’t get past the simplest milestone in WoW Classic Hardcore because of two simple reasons: classes don’t have their core abilities and players lack game knowledge.

Hunters, for instance, don’t get their pets until level 10, and the levels before that are just, in my opinion, a punishment. On top of that, WoW Classic Hardcore isn’t hard, but to survive, you have to understand the game beyond its core principles. You have to be aware of the Son of Arugal elite in Silverpine Forest, and Night Elf elites in the Barrens, and know which quests you have to skip.

