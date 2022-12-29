World of Warcraft Dragonflight introduced tons of new content to Blizzard’s long-running MMO, though dragonriding is undoubtedly the most popular and integral addition to the expansion. Though World of Warcraft has boasted flying mounts since the launch of Burning Crusade, dragonriding drakes are specifically tied to the new Dragon Isles regions and are crucial to completing the region’s campaign.

The Renewed Proto-Drake is the first dragonriding mount players beginning their journey on the Dragon Isles receive. Unlike traditional mounts, drakes can be fully customized as players unlock new scale patterns, horns, jaws, and more. These customizations can be obtained by completing quests, earning renown, participating in dungeons, raids, and more.

Below are all the customization options for the Renewed Proto-Drake, where to find the designs, and costs, if any. If you want to see the full list for all four obtainable drakes, look here.

All Renewed Proto Drake customizations in WoW Dragonflight

Skin Scale Type Customizations

Type Source Cost Heavy Echo of Doragose drop in Algeth’ar Academy Free Light Default Free

Skin Color Customizations

Color Source Cost Black Scales True Friend with Wrathion and Sabellian 400 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Earth Blue Scales Iskaara Tuskarr Renown Level 19 400 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Earth Bronze Scales Valdrakken Accord Renown Level 21 400 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Earth Green Scales Maruuk Centaur Renown Level 19 400 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Earth

Pattern Customizations

Pattern Source Cost Predator Inscription Materials Harrier Dragonscale Expedition Renown Level 14 100 Dragon Isles Supplies Skyterror Decatriarch Wratheye drop in Brackenhide Hollow Free

Horn Customizations

Horns Source Cost Swept Dragonscale Expedition Renown Level 14 100 Dragon Isles Supplies Curled Rare Drop from Dragon Racer’s Purse Free Coiled Dragonhunter Igordan drop Free Ears Sharpfang and Scav Notail drop Free Bovine Inscription Materials Thorn Iskaara Tuskarr Renown Level 13 100 Dragon Isles Supplies Impaler Lookout Mordren drop Free Gradient Quest reward from mad Mordigan and The Crystal King Free

Horn Color Customizations

Horn Color Source Cost White Default Free

Horn Style Customizations

Horn Style Source Cost Light Default Free Heavy Klozicc the Ascended drop Free

Tail Customizations

Tail Source Cost Bare Default Free Spiked Quest Reward Free Spiked Club Dragonscale Expedition Renown Level 14 100 Dragon Isles Supplies Club Drop from Ancient Hornswog Free Finned World Drop Free Maned Quest Reward Covering Their Tails Free Spined Quest Reward for Training Wings Free

Throat Customization

Throat Source Cost Bare Default Free Spiked Quest Reward for The Black Lotus Free Finned Quest Reward Free

Armor Color Customizations

Armor Color Source Cost Gold and Red Achievement Waking Shores: Gold Free Silver and Blue Inscription Materials Green and Gold Default Free Silver and Purple Valdrakken Accord Renown Level 26 750 Dragon Isles Supplies, Draconium Ore, 10 Tallstrider Sinew. Steel and Yellow Fishing Free

Body Armor Customization

Body Armor Source Cost Saddle Default Free

Snout Customizations

Snout Source Cost Toothy Default Free Snub World Drop Free Razor Quest Reward for Home is Where the Frogs Are Free Shark World Drop Free Beaked Drops from Kyrakka Erkhart Free

Crest Customizations

Jaw Customizations

Jaw Source Cost Bare Default Free Thick Spined Reputation Reward for Cobalt Assembly 100 Dragon Isles Supplies Horned Quest Reward Free Hairy Quest Reward Free Spiked Dragonscale Expedition Renown Level 9 50 Dragon Isles Supplies Finned Quest Reward Free Broad Spiked Quest Reward Free

Brow Customizations

Brow Source Cost Bare Default Free Curved Default Free Spiked Quest Reward Free Thick Spiked Quest Reward Free Hairy Quest Reward Free Spinned Dragonscale Expedition Renown Level 9 50 Dragon Isles Supplies

Hair Color Customizations

Hair Color Source Cost Black Default Free Blue Reputation Reward for Cobalt Assembly (Max) 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Brown Quest Reward Free Gray Drop from Eaglemaster Niraak Free Purple World Drop Free Red Inscription Materials

Eyesight Customizations

Eyesight Source Cost Both Default Free Neither Default Free Right Default Free Left Default Free

Eye Style Customizations