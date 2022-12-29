These are all of the WoW Dragonflight Renewed Proto Drake customizations

All customization options for the Renewed Proto-Drake, explained.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft Dragonflight introduced tons of new content to Blizzard’s long-running MMO, though dragonriding is undoubtedly the most popular and integral addition to the expansion. Though World of Warcraft has boasted flying mounts since the launch of Burning Crusade, dragonriding drakes are specifically tied to the new Dragon Isles regions and are crucial to completing the region’s campaign.

The Renewed Proto-Drake is the first dragonriding mount players beginning their journey on the Dragon Isles receive. Unlike traditional mounts, drakes can be fully customized as players unlock new scale patterns, horns, jaws, and more. These customizations can be obtained by completing quests, earning renown, participating in dungeons, raids, and more.

Below are all the customization options for the Renewed Proto-Drake, where to find the designs, and costs, if any. If you want to see the full list for all four obtainable drakes, look here.

All Renewed Proto Drake customizations in WoW Dragonflight

Skin Scale Type Customizations

TypeSourceCost
HeavyEcho of Doragose drop in Algeth’ar Academy Free
LightDefaultFree

Skin Color Customizations

ColorSourceCost
Black ScalesTrue Friend with Wrathion and Sabellian400 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Earth
Blue ScalesIskaara Tuskarr Renown Level 19400 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Earth
Bronze ScalesValdrakken Accord Renown Level 21400 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Earth
Green ScalesMaruuk Centaur Renown Level 19400 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Earth

Pattern Customizations

PatternSourceCost
PredatorInscriptionMaterials
HarrierDragonscale Expedition Renown Level 14100 Dragon Isles Supplies
SkyterrorDecatriarch Wratheye drop in Brackenhide HollowFree

Horn Customizations

HornsSourceCost
SweptDragonscale Expedition Renown Level 14100 Dragon Isles Supplies
CurledRare Drop from Dragon Racer’s PurseFree
CoiledDragonhunter Igordan dropFree
EarsSharpfang and Scav Notail dropFree
BovineInscriptionMaterials
ThornIskaara Tuskarr Renown Level 13100 Dragon Isles Supplies
ImpalerLookout Mordren dropFree
GradientQuest reward from mad Mordigan and The Crystal KingFree

Horn Color Customizations

Horn ColorSourceCost
WhiteDefaultFree

Horn Style Customizations

Horn StyleSourceCost
LightDefaultFree
HeavyKlozicc the Ascended dropFree

Tail Customizations

TailSourceCost
BareDefaultFree
SpikedQuest RewardFree
Spiked ClubDragonscale Expedition Renown Level 14100 Dragon Isles Supplies
ClubDrop from Ancient HornswogFree
FinnedWorld DropFree
ManedQuest Reward Covering Their TailsFree
SpinedQuest Reward for Training WingsFree

Throat Customization

ThroatSourceCost
BareDefaultFree
SpikedQuest Reward for The Black LotusFree
FinnedQuest RewardFree

Armor Color Customizations

Armor ColorSourceCost
Gold and RedAchievement Waking Shores: GoldFree
Silver and BlueInscriptionMaterials
Green and GoldDefaultFree
Silver and PurpleValdrakken Accord Renown Level 26750 Dragon Isles Supplies, Draconium Ore, 10 Tallstrider Sinew.
Steel and YellowFishing Free

Body Armor Customization

Body ArmorSourceCost
SaddleDefaultFree

Snout Customizations

SnoutSourceCost
ToothyDefaultFree
SnubWorld DropFree
RazorQuest Reward for Home is Where the Frogs AreFree
SharkWorld DropFree
BeakedDrops from Kyrakka ErkhartFree

Crest Customizations

SnoutSourceCost
ToothyDefaultFree
RazorQuest RewardFree
SharkWorld DropFree
BeakedDrop from Kyrakka ErkhartFree

Jaw Customizations

JawSourceCost
Bare DefaultFree
Thick SpinedReputation Reward for Cobalt Assembly100 Dragon Isles Supplies
HornedQuest RewardFree
HairyQuest RewardFree
SpikedDragonscale Expedition Renown Level 950 Dragon Isles Supplies
FinnedQuest RewardFree
Broad SpikedQuest RewardFree

Brow Customizations

BrowSourceCost
BareDefaultFree
CurvedDefaultFree
SpikedQuest RewardFree
Thick SpikedQuest RewardFree
HairyQuest RewardFree
SpinnedDragonscale Expedition Renown Level 950 Dragon Isles Supplies

Hair Color Customizations

Hair ColorSourceCost
BlackDefaultFree
BlueReputation Reward for Cobalt Assembly (Max)600 Dragon Isles Supplies
BrownQuest RewardFree
GrayDrop from Eaglemaster NiraakFree
PurpleWorld DropFree
RedInscriptionMaterials

Eyesight Customizations

EyesightSourceCost
BothDefaultFree
NeitherDefaultFree
RightDefaultFree
LeftDefaultFree

Eye Style Customizations

Eye StyleSourceCost
SlitDefaultFree
GlowDefaultFree
CrossDefaultFree