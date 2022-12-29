World of Warcraft Dragonflight introduced tons of new content to Blizzard’s long-running MMO, though dragonriding is undoubtedly the most popular and integral addition to the expansion. Though World of Warcraft has boasted flying mounts since the launch of Burning Crusade, dragonriding drakes are specifically tied to the new Dragon Isles regions and are crucial to completing the region’s campaign.
The Renewed Proto-Drake is the first dragonriding mount players beginning their journey on the Dragon Isles receive. Unlike traditional mounts, drakes can be fully customized as players unlock new scale patterns, horns, jaws, and more. These customizations can be obtained by completing quests, earning renown, participating in dungeons, raids, and more.
Below are all the customization options for the Renewed Proto-Drake, where to find the designs, and costs, if any. If you want to see the full list for all four obtainable drakes, look here.
All Renewed Proto Drake customizations in WoW Dragonflight
Skin Scale Type Customizations
|Type
|Source
|Cost
|Heavy
|Echo of Doragose drop in Algeth’ar Academy
|Free
|Light
|Default
|Free
Skin Color Customizations
|Color
|Source
|Cost
|Black Scales
|True Friend with Wrathion and Sabellian
|400 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Earth
|Blue Scales
|Iskaara Tuskarr Renown Level 19
|400 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Earth
|Bronze Scales
|Valdrakken Accord Renown Level 21
|400 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Earth
|Green Scales
|Maruuk Centaur Renown Level 19
|400 Dragon Isles Supplies and one Awakened Earth
Pattern Customizations
|Pattern
|Source
|Cost
|Predator
|Inscription
|Materials
|Harrier
|Dragonscale Expedition Renown Level 14
|100 Dragon Isles Supplies
|Skyterror
|Decatriarch Wratheye drop in Brackenhide Hollow
|Free
Horn Customizations
|Horns
|Source
|Cost
|Swept
|Dragonscale Expedition Renown Level 14
|100 Dragon Isles Supplies
|Curled
|Rare Drop from Dragon Racer’s Purse
|Free
|Coiled
|Dragonhunter Igordan drop
|Free
|Ears
|Sharpfang and Scav Notail drop
|Free
|Bovine
|Inscription
|Materials
|Thorn
|Iskaara Tuskarr Renown Level 13
|100 Dragon Isles Supplies
|Impaler
|Lookout Mordren drop
|Free
|Gradient
|Quest reward from mad Mordigan and The Crystal King
|Free
Horn Color Customizations
|Horn Color
|Source
|Cost
|White
|Default
|Free
Horn Style Customizations
|Horn Style
|Source
|Cost
|Light
|Default
|Free
|Heavy
|Klozicc the Ascended drop
|Free
Tail Customizations
|Tail
|Source
|Cost
|Bare
|Default
|Free
|Spiked
|Quest Reward
|Free
|Spiked Club
|Dragonscale Expedition Renown Level 14
|100 Dragon Isles Supplies
|Club
|Drop from Ancient Hornswog
|Free
|Finned
|World Drop
|Free
|Maned
|Quest Reward Covering Their Tails
|Free
|Spined
|Quest Reward for Training Wings
|Free
Throat Customization
|Throat
|Source
|Cost
|Bare
|Default
|Free
|Spiked
|Quest Reward for The Black Lotus
|Free
|Finned
|Quest Reward
|Free
Armor Color Customizations
|Armor Color
|Source
|Cost
|Gold and Red
|Achievement Waking Shores: Gold
|Free
|Silver and Blue
|Inscription
|Materials
|Green and Gold
|Default
|Free
|Silver and Purple
|Valdrakken Accord Renown Level 26
|750 Dragon Isles Supplies, Draconium Ore, 10 Tallstrider Sinew.
|Steel and Yellow
|Fishing
|Free
Body Armor Customization
|Body Armor
|Source
|Cost
|Saddle
|Default
|Free
Snout Customizations
|Snout
|Source
|Cost
|Toothy
|Default
|Free
|Snub
|World Drop
|Free
|Razor
|Quest Reward for Home is Where the Frogs Are
|Free
|Shark
|World Drop
|Free
|Beaked
|Drops from Kyrakka Erkhart
|Free
Crest Customizations
|Snout
|Source
|Cost
|Toothy
|Default
|Free
|Razor
|Quest Reward
|Free
|Shark
|World Drop
|Free
|Beaked
|Drop from Kyrakka Erkhart
|Free
Jaw Customizations
|Jaw
|Source
|Cost
|Bare
|Default
|Free
|Thick Spined
|Reputation Reward for Cobalt Assembly
|100 Dragon Isles Supplies
|Horned
|Quest Reward
|Free
|Hairy
|Quest Reward
|Free
|Spiked
|Dragonscale Expedition Renown Level 9
|50 Dragon Isles Supplies
|Finned
|Quest Reward
|Free
|Broad Spiked
|Quest Reward
|Free
Brow Customizations
|Brow
|Source
|Cost
|Bare
|Default
|Free
|Curved
|Default
|Free
|Spiked
|Quest Reward
|Free
|Thick Spiked
|Quest Reward
|Free
|Hairy
|Quest Reward
|Free
|Spinned
|Dragonscale Expedition Renown Level 9
|50 Dragon Isles Supplies
Hair Color Customizations
|Hair Color
|Source
|Cost
|Black
|Default
|Free
|Blue
|Reputation Reward for Cobalt Assembly (Max)
|600 Dragon Isles Supplies
|Brown
|Quest Reward
|Free
|Gray
|Drop from Eaglemaster Niraak
|Free
|Purple
|World Drop
|Free
|Red
|Inscription
|Materials
Eyesight Customizations
|Eyesight
|Source
|Cost
|Both
|Default
|Free
|Neither
|Default
|Free
|Right
|Default
|Free
|Left
|Default
|Free
Eye Style Customizations
|Eye Style
|Source
|Cost
|Slit
|Default
|Free
|Glow
|Default
|Free
|Cross
|Default
|Free