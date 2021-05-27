TBC Classic: Aldor or Scryers?

When you step foot in Shattrath City for the first time you’re faced with one important question: “Aldor or Scryers?” The answer to this question isn’t quite as crucial as “Horde or Alliance?” but it will have a significant impact on your time spent in Outland.

The two factions located in Shattrath—The Burning Crusade’s main hub—offer distinctly different quests and reputation rewards for World of Warcraft players. You can change your faction if you absolutely have to but choosing one and sticking to it will save you precious time and effort once you hit level 70.

To gain reputation with the factions, you can complete quests or hand in Sunfury Signets and Arcane Tomes for Scyers, and Marks of Sargeras and Fel Armaments for Aldor. When TBC first released in 2007, players looted Sunfury Signets twice as often as Marks of Sargeras, and Arcane Tomes 84 percent more often than Fel Armament, according to Blizzard. If this data remains the same with Classic, choosing Scryers will almost certainly be the easier—and cheaper—option.

But realistically, if you want to make the most out of your class, then you should choose the faction with the better reputation rewards. The Aldor offers a staff catered to classes like Mage and Warlock, and a sword suited to Warriors, Shamans, and Rogues. The Scryers, on the other hand, have a healing staff and a dagger.

As for armor, the Aldor have a cloth chest with intellect, spirit, and spell power, a plate chest with stamina, dodge, and defense, a ring with agility and attack power, and a neck with intellect and mana per second. The Scryers have leather legs with hit and attack power, plate gloves with agility, stamina, and defense, a trinket with hit and spell power, and a ring with stamina, crit, and spell power.

It’s a tough choice but according to class-specific data recorded from the armory, players back in 2007 and 2008 followed a similar trend.

Class Spec Aldor Scryers Undecided Druid Balance 47.23 percent 50.81 percent 1.97 percent Druid Feral 45.03 percent 52.49 percent 2.48 percent Druid Restoration 47.03 percent 51.78 percent 1.19 percent Hunter Beast Mastery 67.16 percent 29.55 percent 3.29 percent Hunter Marksmanship 68.24 percent 29.95 percent 1.81 percent Hunter Survival 67.05 percent 31.82 percent 1.14 percent Mage Arcane 46.75 percent 52.09 percent 1.16 percent Mage Fire 41.44 percent 57.48 percent 1.08 percent Mage Frost 41.99 percent 55.15 percent 2.86 percent Paladin Holy 61.64 percent 37.52 percent 0.85 percent Paladin Protection 60 percent 39.40 percent 0.60 pecent Paladin Retribution 57.40 percent 40.77 percent 1.82 percent Priest Discipline 55.80 percent 44.60 percent 1.60 percent Priest Holy 58.89 percent 40.17 percent 0.94 percent Priest Shadow 53.72 percent 45 percent 1.28 percent Rogue Assassination 41.65 percent 57.06 percent 1.30 percent Rogue Combat 59.17 percent 40.03 percent 0.80 percent Rogue Subtlety 54.48 percent 44.16 percent 1.35 percent Shaman Elemental 44.27 percent 54.66 percent 1.07 percent Shaman Enhancement 47.47 percent 50.35 percent 2.18 percent Shaman Restoration 47.56 percent 51.56 percent 0.88 percent Warlock Affliction 41.40 percent 57.45 percent 1.15 percent Warlock Demonology 38.58 percent 60.10 percent 1.13 percent Warlock Destruction 41.30 percent 57.89 percent 0.81 percent Warrior Arms 68.47 percent 29.65 percent 1.89 percent Warrior Fury 71.72 percent 26.35 percent 1.94 percent Warrior Protection 70.16 percent 29 percent 0.84 percent

According to the data, melee and tanks generally edged towards Aldor while casters and healers went for Scryers. But there are a few exceptions. Priests and Paladins chose Aldor, and Druids narrowly picked Scryers.

In the end, though, it’s up to you. Once you start gearing up in raids and the arena, the two factions become less and less important.