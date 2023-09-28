Talent bloat and boring abilities: WoW players agree this class should be reworked next

World of Warcraft Dragonflight brought back talent trees, spicing up each and every class in the game with additional bonuses that were previously hiding in borrowed power items. But, where does Blizzard Entertainment draw the line—how many talents are enough?

On Sept. 27, one player on WoW’s subreddit suggested that Destruction and Demonology Warlocks are due for a rework because they are suffering from talent bloat and quite boring rotations.

While Paladins have roughly 40 to 45 talent nodes to choose from and Mage specs have up to 44 unique abilities in talent trees, Warlocks have over 50 and a lot of these talents are quite inconsequential and boring.

“Talents like Ruin (+% Conflag/Shadowburn/Soulfire damage), Cavitation (+% Felguard Crit Damage), Scalding Flames (+% Immolate damage) or Malefic Impact (+% Hand of Gul’dan Damage & Crit Chance) are 2-pointers that offer throughput, sure, but very little in the way of changing the flow or feel of the spec,” one player said.

So, this player suggests Blizzard takes a second look at how their talent trees look, trimming down these unnecessary talents that have little to no impact on how Warlocks play. There are quite a lot of talents that take up space, like Doomguard. This would open up how these specs play and you could opt for more fun talents you can never take because you have to take the raw DPS stats.

Besides all that, Demonology Warlocks spend a lot of time spamming Shadow Bolt just to generate Soul Shards while Destruction Warlocks’ rotation is boiled down to only a couple of buttons. I’m not saying that all classes should be as complex as Arcane Mages, but if you strip away skill expression and freedom to get creative, spec will just become plain dull to play.

Blizzard is hard at work in Dragonflight reworking specs and so far players have seen Paladins, Shadow Priests, and Mages get attention from the dev team. Next in line are Rogues and Demon Hunters in Patch 10.2, and who knows, maybe Warlocks will get lucky in one of the upcoming patches.

