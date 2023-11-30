Sodapoppin plans to DMCA streamers reacting to his World of Warcraft guild’s raids, and Asmongold is just as confused as we are

Popular Twitch streamer sodapoppin recently announced he will forbid anyone outside of his World of Warcraft guild to react to their raids and is now threatening to DMCA anyone who tries. Sodapoppin also said he would not allow WoW streaming giant Asmongold to participate.

“The only people who are going to be allowed to react to the raid—I will absolutely DMCA if I can, at least when it’s live—are people who are in the raid and the guild. No one else,” sodapoppin said during his Nov. 28 Twitch stream. Soda added that if people want to watch the raid, they have to watch someone from the guild. Apparently, this is a way of remedying guild members’ missing out on the raid and giving them a chance to participate somewhat by streaming and reacting to it.

Sodapoppin’s comments have spawned some drama among WoW players. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Sodapoppin

Soda’s stance on who is allowed into his guild, “OnlyFangs,” has produced drama in the WoW Classic community, bringing in even Asmongold to comment on the situation. Soda previously said Asmongold would not be allowed to participate in the guild or raid due to his not contributing sufficiently to the preparations. He said he “loves Asmongold,” but players who only “joined at the last second or just want to join when we are about to raid” won’t be allowed to raid, no matter who they are.

Asmongold said he planned to participate in Sodapoppin’s raid, or at least react to it, but that the situation has left him “confused.”

“It’s kind of weird, but it is what it is,” Asmongold said.

World of Warcraft guilds and raids haven’t lost their hardcore charm, even after nearly 20 years, showing that Classic really did remain true to its roots.