Warning: The Revival Catalyst in WoW Dragonflight is destroying pricey enchants and gems

You thought all of your gearing troubles would be gone with the launch of Patch 10.0.5 on Jan. 24 as the Revival Catalyst landed in the heart of Valdrakken to transform your cheap Mythic+ gear into tier gear. But it turns out the Revival Catalyst has been causing more problems than solutions as it is destroying pricey enchants and gems.

Functioning on the same principle as the Creation Catalyst from Shadowlands, the Revival Catalyst converts regular gear from the Great Vault and Mythic+ dungeons into much-desired tier pieces. As Patch 10.0.5 landed on the Dragon Isles rushed to the Revival Catalyst to get more tier gear. Although the catalyst does its job well by transforming your gear, it charges its services handsomely, destroying your pricey enchants, armor kits, and gems.

Similar to the Creation Catalyst from Shadowlands, the Revival Catalyst was supposed to leave all gems, enchants, and armor kits intact as the profession overhaul increased the rarity and value of these bonuses. Seeing your expensive gems and enchants, especially weapon enchants and rare gems, is more painful than it has ever been.

Although you might get lucky and the Revival Catalyst might not bill you or just destroy a gem without destroying the enchant, it would still be better to wait until Blizzard Entertainment hotfixes this major oversight that’s been drying up players’ gold supplies.