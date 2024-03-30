Plunderstorm Creator Royale: Where to watch, players, and results

World of Warcraft’s new battle royale mode, Plunderstorm, is set to see its first official tournament, featuring 60 creators and a $50K prize. As a duo, the participants will need to work together to outlast fellow creators and survive the ever-looming storm.

Recommended Videos

The World of Warcraft Plunderstorm Creator Royale has a format most comparable to the World Series of Warzone. Creators will compete as a duo to gain as many points as possible, with both placement and kills counting toward the combined total. The team with the most points after eight matches will be crowned the champion and win the largest sum of the $50K prize pool.

If you’re looking for the teams, format details, or live results, below is everything you need to know.

Where to watch Punderstorm Creator Royale

WoW’s newest mode will see its first official competition only a week after launch. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft Plunderstorm Creator Royale will stream on both the official World of Warcraft Twitch and YouTube channels. The event will kick off on March 30 at 12PM CT and is expected to go several hours until a winner emerges.

All creators participating in the Plunderstorm Creator Royale as also allowed to stream the event on their personal Twitch or YouTube channels. If you’d rather watch your favorite content creator instead of the main Blizzard broadcast, then you can visit their channel while the event is ongoing.

All Plunderstorm Creator Royale Creators and Teams

There will be 60 total creators participating in the Plunderstorm Creator Royale, splitting into 30 duos. From content creators to professional raiders, the Plunderstorm Creator Royale features the most popular World of Warcraft streamers from every corner of the game.

Disguised Toast Shipture Maximum Trill Zepla Asmongold ShyLily Boeska Nobbel Preach KennyStream Lapi Ponce Luuxia Xaryu PikabooIRL Stoopzz Saintone Dorki Growl ZiqoFTW Venruki Barny64 Uberdanger AnnieFuchsia Guzu MrGM Scripe Masayoshi Sydeon Bajheera Mr Gibbon Mukluk FairLight Fandy Jimmy Here Sonii Savix Deme Kenji Pshero Snutz Team Altertime Naguura Cruelladk Nixxiom Crendor Towelliee Snowmixy Sarthe Deshieat Markstrom Katie Swag_Dracula Ellohime Graycen Flop Marcelian Online

Plunderstorm Creator Royale Format, Explained

All 60 participating creators will compete head-to-head in the same lobby. Over the course of eight matches, teams can earn points by placing highly and eliminating other players and teams. Each elimination adds one point to the team’s total. Placements are the best way for teams to get points fast, as first place earns 20 points while 20th gets only one point.

If one of the top teams manages to get first place in match six, seven, or eight, then that team automatically wins, and the event is over. If this doesn’t happen, then the event will run the full eight matches and the team with the highest combined points will win.

Plunderstorm Creator Royal Results

This section will update as the event progresses.

Match One

Ponce & Luuxia – 25 points Naguura & Cruekkadk – 19 points Pshero & Snutz – 18 points Mukluk & Fairlight – 17 points Swag_Dracula & Ellohime – 16 points Masayoshi & Sydeon – 15 points Kennystream & Lapi – 27 points Markstrom & Katie – 13 points Stoopzz & Saintone – 12 points Bajheera & MrGibbon – 11 points Xaryu & PikabooIRL – 10 points Maximum & Trill – 9 points Sonii & Savix – 8 points ZiqoFTW & Venruki – 7 points MrGM & Scripe – 6 points

Match Two

Deme & Kenji – 17 points Xaryu & PikabooIRL – 38 points Kennystream & Lapi – 20 points Naguura & Cruelladk – 20 points Graycen & Flop – 20 points Masayoshi & Sydeon – 15 points Dorki & Growl – 21 points Ponce & Luuxia – 14 points Pshero & Snutz – 21 points Nobbel & Preach – 12 points Swag_dracula & Ellohime – 10 points ShyLily & Boeska – 10 points Marcelian & Flame – 8 points Toast & Shiptur – 7 points Sarthe & Desiheat – 6 points

Match three

Maximum & Trill – 33 points Sonii & Savix – 26 points Ponce & Luuxia – 27 points Naguura & Cruelladk – 18 points Toast & Shiptur – 20 points Xaryu & PikabooIRL – 23 points Sarthe & Deiheat – 16 points Dorki & Growl – 14 points Masayoshi & Sydeon – 12 points Swag_dracula & Ellohime – 11 points Kennystream & Lap – 14 points Fandy & JimmyHere – 10 points Barn764 & Uberdanger – 8 points Towellife & Snowmixy – 7 points Zepla & Asmongold – 6 points

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more