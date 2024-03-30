Category:
World of Warcraft

Plunderstorm Creator Royale: Where to watch, players, and results

WoW's first battle royale competition goes underway.
Image of Blaine Polhamus
Blaine Polhamus
|
Published: Mar 30, 2024 11:56 am
Image of a pirate yelling in WoW Plunderstorm.
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft’s new battle royale mode, Plunderstorm, is set to see its first official tournament, featuring 60 creators and a $50K prize. As a duo, the participants will need to work together to outlast fellow creators and survive the ever-looming storm.

Recommended Videos

The World of Warcraft Plunderstorm Creator Royale has a format most comparable to the World Series of Warzone. Creators will compete as a duo to gain as many points as possible, with both placement and kills counting toward the combined total. The team with the most points after eight matches will be crowned the champion and win the largest sum of the $50K prize pool.

If you’re looking for the teams, format details, or live results, below is everything you need to know.

Where to watch Punderstorm Creator Royale

Two WoW characters fighting in Plunderstorm
WoW’s newest mode will see its first official competition only a week after launch. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft Plunderstorm Creator Royale will stream on both the official World of Warcraft Twitch and YouTube channels. The event will kick off on March 30 at 12PM CT and is expected to go several hours until a winner emerges.

All creators participating in the Plunderstorm Creator Royale as also allowed to stream the event on their personal Twitch or YouTube channels. If you’d rather watch your favorite content creator instead of the main Blizzard broadcast, then you can visit their channel while the event is ongoing.

All Plunderstorm Creator Royale Creators and Teams

There will be 60 total creators participating in the Plunderstorm Creator Royale, splitting into 30 duos. From content creators to professional raiders, the Plunderstorm Creator Royale features the most popular World of Warcraft streamers from every corner of the game.

Disguised ToastShipture
MaximumTrill
ZeplaAsmongold
ShyLilyBoeska
NobbelPreach
KennyStreamLapi
PonceLuuxia
XaryuPikabooIRL
StoopzzSaintone
DorkiGrowl
ZiqoFTWVenruki
Barny64Uberdanger
AnnieFuchsiaGuzu
MrGMScripe
MasayoshiSydeon
BajheeraMr Gibbon
MuklukFairLight
FandyJimmy Here
SoniiSavix
DemeKenji
PsheroSnutz
TeamAltertime
NaguuraCruelladk
NixxiomCrendor
TowellieeSnowmixy
SartheDeshieat
MarkstromKatie
Swag_DraculaEllohime
GraycenFlop
MarcelianOnline

Plunderstorm Creator Royale Format, Explained

All 60 participating creators will compete head-to-head in the same lobby. Over the course of eight matches, teams can earn points by placing highly and eliminating other players and teams. Each elimination adds one point to the team’s total. Placements are the best way for teams to get points fast, as first place earns 20 points while 20th gets only one point.

If one of the top teams manages to get first place in match six, seven, or eight, then that team automatically wins, and the event is over. If this doesn’t happen, then the event will run the full eight matches and the team with the highest combined points will win.

Plunderstorm Creator Royal Results

This section will update as the event progresses.

Match One

  1. Ponce & Luuxia – 25 points
  2. Naguura & Cruekkadk – 19 points
  3. Pshero & Snutz – 18 points
  4. Mukluk & Fairlight – 17 points
  5. Swag_Dracula & Ellohime – 16 points
  6. Masayoshi & Sydeon – 15 points
  7. Kennystream & Lapi – 27 points
  8. Markstrom & Katie – 13 points
  9. Stoopzz & Saintone – 12 points
  10. Bajheera & MrGibbon – 11 points
  11. Xaryu & PikabooIRL – 10 points
  12. Maximum & Trill – 9 points
  13. Sonii & Savix – 8 points
  14. ZiqoFTW & Venruki – 7 points
  15. MrGM & Scripe – 6 points

Match Two

  1. Deme & Kenji – 17 points
  2. Xaryu & PikabooIRL – 38 points
  3. Kennystream & Lapi – 20 points
  4. Naguura & Cruelladk – 20 points
  5. Graycen & Flop – 20 points
  6. Masayoshi & Sydeon – 15 points
  7. Dorki & Growl – 21 points
  8. Ponce & Luuxia – 14 points
  9. Pshero & Snutz – 21 points
  10. Nobbel & Preach – 12 points
  11. Swag_dracula & Ellohime – 10 points
  12. ShyLily & Boeska – 10 points
  13. Marcelian & Flame – 8 points
  14. Toast & Shiptur – 7 points
  15. Sarthe & Desiheat – 6 points

Match three

  1. Maximum & Trill – 33 points
  2. Sonii & Savix – 26 points
  3. Ponce & Luuxia – 27 points
  4. Naguura & Cruelladk – 18 points
  5. Toast & Shiptur – 20 points
  6. Xaryu & PikabooIRL – 23 points
  7. Sarthe & Deiheat – 16 points
  8. Dorki & Growl – 14 points
  9. Masayoshi & Sydeon – 12 points
  10. Swag_dracula & Ellohime – 11 points
  11. Kennystream & Lap – 14 points
  12. Fandy & JimmyHere – 10 points
  13. Barn764 & Uberdanger – 8 points
  14. Towellife & Snowmixy – 7 points
  15. Zepla & Asmongold – 6 points

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Sunken Temple buff in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Enemies in Sunken Temple in WoW Classic
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Sunken Temple buff in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 29, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: Sunken Temple loot table in Season of Discovery
One of the bosses in Sunken Temple on the lower floor.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: Sunken Temple loot table in Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 29, 2024
Read Article How to complete the Dragon Quests achievement in WoW Dragonflight
Kalecgos roaring in front of the Azure Archives in WoW Dragonflight
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to complete the Dragon Quests achievement in WoW Dragonflight
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Sunken Temple buff in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Enemies in Sunken Temple in WoW Classic
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Sunken Temple buff in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 29, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: Sunken Temple loot table in Season of Discovery
One of the bosses in Sunken Temple on the lower floor.
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: Sunken Temple loot table in Season of Discovery
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 29, 2024
Read Article How to complete the Dragon Quests achievement in WoW Dragonflight
Kalecgos roaring in front of the Azure Archives in WoW Dragonflight
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to complete the Dragon Quests achievement in WoW Dragonflight
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Mar 29, 2024
Author
Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.