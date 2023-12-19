Paladins and Shamans buffed in WoW SoD class tune-up

A class tune up came with the regularly scheduled World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery Dec. 19 server maintenance. This small update slightly adjusted Mage and Rogue abilities while bestowing impressive buffs to Paladin and Shaman players.

Shamans have been among the weaker classes out of the gate in Season of Discovery, ranking relatively low in damage while still providing plenty of utility. This Horde-exclusive class is becoming more important to parties with a buff to Shamanistic Rage.

Shamans might see more representation in your dungeon and raids soon with this change | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Mana granted to party and raid members by this Shamanistic Rage has now increased to 20 percent, a 10-percent increase. This may seem minor, but caster DPS struggles immensely with mana consumption at lower levels. Shamans can now help caster DPS become far more efficient and speed up dungeon and raid runs.

Next, the Paladin’s Seal of Martyrdom has increased the overall healing that party and raid members receive. With this self-sacrificial rune, party and raid members are now healed for 20 percent of the damage taken by the Paladin. For Paladin tanks, this can provide a passive form of healing for your party members that takes some stress away from the designated healer.

Rogues have seen surprising success so far as both DPS and tanks | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rogues and Mages adversely have seen lateral adjustments. The Blade Dance Rogue ability now grants a flat 10-percent parry chance at all combo point tiers. Higher combo points for Blade Dance now increase duration instead of scaling your parry chance. For Mages, the Living Flame ability now consumes Arcane Blast, putting it on a cooldown whenever used.

Casters of all kinds might want to pursue the new Invoker’s Cord and Invoker’s Mantle items now craftable by Tailors with this new update as well. The only non-class adjustment related change, Tailors can now craft two new items that help increase spell damage and healing.

You can pick up recipes for these new items either from Borya in Orgrimmar or from Elynna in Darnassus, depending on your respective faction. This was far from the most exhaustive update seen yet for Season of Discovery, though we can likely expect more sweeping updates in anticipation of phase two.