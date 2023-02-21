One World of Warcraft class is the least desired in Mythic+ runs for 2 different roles

We all know about those specific classes you never want to see when you’re pugging your Mythic+ keystones in World of Warcraft. While there are almost always one or two classes that stand out in particular roles, what is more important for many is that you avoid getting a player in the weakest state of any given meta.

In the first season of WoW Dragonflight, one class in particular has stood out as the least used in two specific roles. While the class has three different specializations that span all three roles, tank, healer, and DPS, only one of the three specs is even remotely favorable by the WoW player base.

Monks, the class that made its debut in Mists of Panderia, have ebbed and flowed in terms of relevance among various forms of content over the years. But right now is certainly not the class’ heyday when it comes to Mythic+.

The class has the least desired spec in both healing and tanking, according to Raider.io. Appearing in only 7.1 percent of all keystones as a healer and only 8.1 percent of keys as a tank, the class is notably behind all others.

Perhaps one reason for the lack of showing is the prevalence of the class’ melee DPS spec. Windwalker Monks appear in a healthy share of keystones, representing 10.3 percent of melee DPS to appear in keystones. Only two specs have more appearances, Fury Warrior and Havoc Demon Hunter. But a couple of classes have multiple melee DPS specs that, when added together, represent sizable shares of the melee DPS population: Rogues and Death Knights.

The low representation by Brewmaster Monks in the ranks of tanks is unmistakable, making it clear how weak the class is relative to its peers. It is the only tank spec to appear in less than 10 percent of keystones, and the second lowest representation is by Guardian Druids, which are used in 14.4 percent of keys. The most-used tank is Protection Warriors with 28.3 percent.

Among healers, all other classes have at least one spec that represents more than 10 percent of the keys run in the game, and even the less of the two Priest specs, Discipline, is used more than Mistweaver Monks.

Don’t let the overarching metagame control your decisions, though. In the right hands, any given spec can be used in your average keystone, and even some of the lesser desired specs can be optimal in the right circumstance.

This past weekend, Echo won Group A of the Mythic Dungeon International, and while they used a Preservation Evoker in many maps as a healer, they also notably used a Restoration Shaman on four out of the 10 dungeons that they ran, even though Resto is among the least-used healing specs in live keys.