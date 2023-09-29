One of WoW Hardcore’s best classes is actually dying the most

Let’s be honest, World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore is far from a perfectly balanced game. In fact, it’s a mess and there are clearly overpowered classes and specs, along with classes that are just plain bad. One of the best classes in the game, perfectly designed for the open world, is struggling to stay alive and is breaking records for the wrong reasons.

On Sept. 28, Blizzard Entertainment revealed on its official Twitter page WoW Classic Hardcore stats after a little bit over one month, and Hunters are recording the most deaths.

💀 One month later 💀 pic.twitter.com/BAEaFjyted — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) September 28, 2023

So far, 401,980 Hunters have died on WoW Hardcore realms, and right behind them are Warriors with over 332,970 recorded deaths. Then, there are Mages, Rogues, Warlocks, Priests, Druids, Paladins, and finally Shamans.

When looking at these peculiar stats, it’s important to take into consideration class popularity. For example, Shamans are the least popular class, and because a smaller percentage of the population is playing them, of course, their death count will be significantly lower.

Hunters, on the other hand, are quite popular because tier lists are ranking them quite high, even above Mages and Druids. So, what happens is that a lot of fans, who normally don’t play the game, fall for tier lists, roll a Hunter, and die soon after.

Although Hunter is almost perfect for WoW Hardcore, the harsh reality is that learning this class is quite demanding and there’s a lot of finesse to mastering them. Not only do you have to learn and understand how dead zone, an area where you can’t attack, works, but you need to learn how to kite, manage your pet and mana, and use your utility spells.

So, my working theory behind Hunters having the most death in WoW Hardcore is that so many players rolled it believing it’s quite easy to pick up along the way, and had a rude awakening soon after they tried playing it.

