New WoW cutscene hints at the future of Dragonflight

Season one of Dragonflight is here and with it, we can finally enter Mythic+ dungeons and try to stop Raszageth the Storm Eater from unleashing her siblings onto the Titans. With the raid releasing, World of Warcraft players have received new raid-related quests that end with a cinematic hinting at the future of the expansion.

After players defeat Raszageth the Storm Eater in Vault of the Incarnates and inform Alexstrasza and Nozdormu about what happened in the infamous vault, they will see a cinematic play out before them. In the cinematic, the Aspects learn that we have defeated Raszageth the Storm Eater, but we were unsuccessful at stopping her from freeing her cousins.

We learn that Raszageth’s cousins, Iridikron, Vyranoth, Fyrakk, will take some time to recover their strength, most likely below the surface of the Dragon Isles. Understanding now it’s the best time to strike their enemies down, the Aspects decide to unite their powers, hinting that we’ll attack Raszageth’s cousins in the underground in the next patch.

On top of all of this, Wowhead datamined a map during the Dragonflight beta named Dragon Isles Underground [WARNING: MUST be kept flagged “DEVELOPMENT MAP” until 10.1]. So, it’s highly likely we’ll head to the Dragon Isles underground in Patch 10.1 to find the escaped cousins and strike them down while they are still weak.