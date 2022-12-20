Finally noticing World of Warcraft player’s struggles to time Ruby Life Pools and Algeth’ar Academy Mythic+ runs and overwhelming death counts, Blizzard Entertainment is heavily nerfing these two dungeons, among other Mythic+ dungeons in the rotation. Aside from balancing changes to these dungeons, the balancing team is also tweaking the numbers of mobs and bosses in the Azure Vaults, Court of Stars, Halls of Valor, the Nokhud Offensive, and Temple of the Jade Serpent.

With this update, the devs are nerfing the damage across the board to reduce the number of wipes and make timing the dungeons possible. In Algeth’ar Academy, Blizzard is nerfing Overgrown Anceint’s health by 40 percent, and Ruby Life Pools changes are targeted towards balancing the damage from drakes and Primalists that have proved to be almost impossible to down, especially with Ragining and Fortified Mythic+ affixes.

Here’s the full list of changes coming live with this weekly reset.

Algeth’ar Academy

Aggravated Skitterfly Darting Sting damage reduced by 25 percent and should now try to sting different targets.

Resolved an issue that caused Spectral Invoker’s Arcane Missiles to not scale properly with key levels.

Overgrown Ancient

Ancient Branch’s health reduced by 40 percent.

The Azure Vaults

Conjured Lasher health reduced by 20 percent.

Arcane Tender’s Infused Ground damage reduced by 33 percent.

Azureblade

Overwhelming Energy damage reduced by 25 percent.

Overwhelming Energy cast time increased to three seconds (was two seconds).

There is now a delay before Overwhelming Energy inflicts damage and expels Ancient Orb Fragments (was instantly inflicts damage).

Ancient Orb damage reduced by 25 percent.

Resolved an issue that caused the broadcast for Overwhelming Energy to not display.

Resolved an issue that caused the cast time of Overwhelming Energy to display incorrectly.

Court of Stars

Legion Hound’s Felblaze Puddle now properly has a screen effect while standing within the fel puddle left on the ground.

Halls of Valor

Ebonclaw Worg’s Leap for the Throat damage reduced by 20 percent.

Resolved an issue that caused Ebonclaw Worg’s Leap for the Throat to target the primary threat player.

Fenryr

Claw Frenzy’s cast time increased to one second (was instant) and now has a visual to indicate that the damage it inflicts is split by targets in the area effect.

The Nokhud Offensive

Soulharvesters’ Death Bolt Volley cast time increased to three seconds (was 1.5 seconds).

Soulharvesters’ Death Bolt Volley and Shatter Soul are now cast less frequently.

Ukhel Corruptor’s Death Bolt cast time increased to two seconds (was 1.5 seconds).

Ukhel Corruptor’s Necrotic Eruption is now cast less frequently.

Ukhel Deathspeaker’s Chant of the Dead cast time increased to eight seconds, and it is now cast less frequently.

Risen Mystic’s Swift Wind cast time increased to three seconds (was two seconds).

Risen Warrior’s Mortal Strike duration reduced to four seconds (was 10 seconds), and it is now cast less frequently.

Desecrated Ohuna’s Rotting Wind range reduced to 25 yards (was 40 yards), and it is now cast less frequently.

The Raging Tempest

Electrical Storm damage reduced by 15 percent.

Energy Surge duration reduced to eight seconds (was 10 seconds).

Ruby Life Pools

Scorchling no longer casts Burning Touch.

Thunderhead and Flamegullet are now visible from much further away, making their flight path easier to keep track of.

The cast time of Thunderhead’s Storm Breath and Flamegullet’s Flame Breath increased to three seconds (was two seconds).

Primalist Flamedancer’s Flame Dance channel duration increased to six seconds (was four seconds).

Blazebound Destroyer’s Living Bomb periodic damage reduced by 40 percent.

Tempest Channeler’s Lightning Storm periodic damage and duration have both been reduced by 20 percent.

Kokia Blazehoof

Health reduced by 15 percent.

Blazebound Firestorm health reduced by 20 percent.

Kyrakka and Erkheart Stormvein

Erkheart Stormvein health reduced by 10 percent.

Kyrakka health reduced by 10 percent.

While Kyrakka is grounded, Flamespit will now target a maximum of three players (was five).

Temple of the Jade Serpent

Depraved Mistweaver’s Defiling Mist damage reduced by 20 percent.

Depraved Mistweaver’s Touch of Ruin’s initial aura is now a curse effect.

Wise Mari

Improved the visibility of Corrupted Geyser’s warning effects.

Resolved an issue that could prevent Wise Mari’s facing to display properly during Wash Away.

Sha of Doubt