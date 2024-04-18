Three Earthen talking
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Is WoW War Within Collector’s Edition worth it?

Make up your mind before its gone.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 06:27 am

On April 17, Blizzard Entertainment unveiled the World of Warcraft: The War Within 20th Anniversary Collector’s Edition. Unsurprisingly, it costs a pretty penny, and many players are wondering whether it’s worth buying.

Like any Collector’s Edition, it’s available for a limited time from the official store or until sold out. After this period, you can only get it through other shops like Amazon or eBay, but it will probably cost you more. World of Warcraft: The War Within 20th Anniversary Collector’s Edition includes various goodies and, of course, the game itself. If you preorder now, you’ll get it when The War Within launches or before Dec. 31, 2024. Let’s look at all the goodies you get with World of Warcraft: The War Within 20th Anniversary Collector’s Edition to see if it’s worth your money.

What does World of Warcraft: The War Within 20th Anniversary Collector’s Edition include?

Goodies included in The War Within collector's edition.
The Collector’s Edition includes the Epic Edition, a statue, an art book, a pin, and the box. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft: The War Within 20th Anniversary Collector’s Edition costs $180

You get:

  • World Of Warcraft: The War Within Epic Edition game key
    • Enhanced Level 70 character boost
    • Three days of early access
    • 30-days of Game Time
    • Algarian Stormrider mount 
    • Stormrider’s Attire transmog set
    • Deepdweller’s Earthen Hearthstone effect
    • Squally, the Storm Hatchling pet
    • The Sandbox Storm Gryphon toy
    • 1000 Trader’s Tender
  • The War Within Hardcover Art Book
  • Gryphon rider statue
  • Collector’s Pin featuring Anduin, Alleria, and Thrall
  • Box

Is World of Warcraft: The War Within 20th Anniversary Collector’s Edition worth it?

In short, I’d say World of Warcraft: The War Within 20th Anniversary Collector’s Edition is only worth it if you’re a die-hard WoW collector and were already planning to get the Epic Edition. This edition costs $89.99 on its own, and for an additional $90 you get an art book, a gryphon rider statue, the box, and a pin with Anduin, Alleria, and Thrall. I’d say the costs these items either equal or exceed $90, and it’s a fair deal if you want the goodies, especially if you get the expansion on time for release. 

If forking out $180 is too much for you, I recommend you get the Epic Edition instead. It doesn’t include any physical goodies, but you get a character boost, early access, game time, and other nifty items you can use in game. 

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.