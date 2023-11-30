Is there a Hardcore mode in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Some WoW Classic players just can't get enough of Hardcore mode.

The latest way to play Classic World of Warcraft is in the Season of Discovery, which presents countless new twists on the game.

The season will introduce never-before-seen abilities, an endgame that begins at level 25, and fresh takes on classes that completely redefine what roles you’re able to play with certain classes.

Season of Discovery is the freshest take on WoW Classic since this summer’s smash-hit game mode, Classic Hardcore. And as the community transitions its focus, some players are wondering if there’s going to be an official Hardcore ruleset in place on SoD servers.

Will Hardcore WoW rules be in place on Season of Discovery servers?

Season of Discovery is all about exploring new corners of old Azeroth. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There is no official Hardcore mode for WoW Classic Season of Discovery. If you want to play the game with those official settings, you’ll have to go play on those official Hardcore servers.

Of course, that’s not to say you can’t put your own rules and restrictions on yourself while playing on Season of Discovery servers. It’s likely that many of the add-ons you’ve used in the past to play the community-run version of Harcore WoW will work on Season of Discovery servers, so if you want to play by those rules, you’re more than welcome to.

Personally, I’d much rather keep Hardcore settings off in Season of Discovery and play the new game mode how it was intended. SoD is all about exploration and experimentation, and having parameters like permadeath and other gameplay restrictions in place would definitely take away from my desire to think outside the box and try something a little different with my builds.

But if you’re someone who lives for the rush and absolutely needs to play World of Warcraft with the constant lingering implications of mortality dangling above your head, no one’s stopping you from creating a new character when you inevitably die to a kobold at level nine.