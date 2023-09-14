Is Secrets of Azeroth permanent in WoW Dragonflight?

Just because the event is over doesn't mean you can't catch up on what you might have missed.

The Secrets of Azeroth event came to a close in World of Warcraft Dragonflight today, and although the daily hunt for new secrets is over, the ability to perform the hidden tasks that came to light during the event will be around in WoW for years to come.

Despite the fact that the Secrets of Azeroth event ends on the in-game calendar today, you won’t have to worry about having missed it. If you didn’t log into WoW at any point during the event, you’ll still be able to head to Valdrakken and begin catching up on any of the secrets that were uncovered.

Almost all of the content that was available during Secrets of Azeroth will remain in the game, with only a few exceptions.

Can you still get Secrets of Azeroth achievements in WoW Dragonflight after the event is over?

In short, you can still earn achievements related to the Secrets of Azeroth event despite the fact that the event is over.

If you want to earn the Whodunnit achievement and add Pattie the alpaca to your mount collection, you’ll still be able to do so well after the Secrets of Azeroth event has ended. All of the secret quest lines and adventures that were added to WoW during Secrets of Azeroth will remain in the game permanently. You don’t have to worry about having missed a day during the event—or the event entirely—you can head to the Roasted Ram in Valdrakken and speak with Preservationist Kathos to start the Secrets of Azeroth quest chain.

The only achievement that won’t be available to earn now that Secrets of Azeroth is over is the feat of strength called “Arcane Influence,” which requires you to power up Valdrakken’s Arcane Forge. Unfortunately, that achievement was specific to the event, and as a result, so is the mount Mimiron’s Jumpjets, which could only be earned during Secrets of Azeroth.

Still, all of the secrets and clues that were part of the event will be available to complete even after Secrets of Azeroth ends, so don’t be discouraged if you check the WoW calendar and think you might have missed out.

Blizzard has not announced any intention to bring back Secrets of Azeroth at this time, although with how well-received the event was by the community, it’s likely that some iteration of the scavenger hunt will be renewed at a point in the future.

