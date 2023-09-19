If you want to survive in WoW Hardcore, you need to have these two items

World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore is smooth sailing most of the time—you’re slowly defeating enemies, gathering apples, and munching on food to regenerate health. But, then, all of a sudden, luck is no longer on your side and five different mobs are hunting you down. Luckily, there are two items that can get you out of any sticky situation.

The two items that I’m always carrying in my bags are Swiftness Potions and Target Dummies because I’m just a helpless Shaman who is aware of their own mortality. So, if I pull too many mobs or go too deep into a cave and suddenly find myself facing five mobs, I drop Target Dummy, pop a Swiftness Potion, and start running as far as I can until I reset the pack.

This won’t be your destiny if you get Swiftness Potion and Target Dummy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This trick should save you from most life-threatening situations and can work wonders, but you have to stick to this formula. While the Swiftness Potion is usable by all classes and specs in the game, you need to be an Engineer to use the Target Dummy, just like with most Engineering items.

Both items, however, can be purchased at auction houses for only a couple of silver, depending on your realm and faction. You don’t need to carry too many of these items in your bags, two or three will do just fine.

If you’re reluctant to drop one of your primary professions for Engineering and you have a leveling buddy, they can learn it and drop Target Dummy for you, and it will work in the same manner as if you dropped it.

Remember, when you get into sticky situations, it’s important not to panic because if you fall victim to this, you won’t be able to react and you’ll just try to escape the claws of death. So, keep calm and live.

