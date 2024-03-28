How to watch WoW Plunderstorm Creator Royale tournament

To celebrate the release of World of Warcraft Plunderstorm, Blizzard is hosting The Plunderstorm Creator Royale tournament on March 30. This event will feature 60 content creators competing for the prize pool of $50,000. You must be wondering how to watch it.

The Plunderstorm Creator Royale will last one day, and the content creators will be divided into teams of two. Each duo will get points based on their placements and eliminations. The first part of the tournament consists of five matches, and then the top duos will compete to take the first spot. If there’s no winner, the streamers will play free-for-all. Here’s how to watch the tournament.

How to watch Plunderstorm Creator Royale

This is a one-day tournament. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

You can watch Plunderstorm Creator Royale tournament on March 30 from 12pm CT on the official Blizzard \Youtube and Twitch accounts or by tuning in with your favorite streamers. Here’s the list of all streamers and their duos participating in the Plunderstorm Creator Royale tournament:

Player one Stream link Player two Stream link Disguised Toast https://www.twitch.tv/disguisedtoast Shiphtur https://www.twitch.tv/Shiphtur Maximum https://www.twitch.tv/maximum Trill https://www.twitch.tv/trilltko Zepla https://www.twitch.tv/zeplahq Asmongold https://www.twitch.tv/zackrawrr Shylily https://www.twitch.tv/shylily Boeska https://www.twitch.tv/boeska_ Nobbel https://www.twitch.tv/nobbel87 Preach https://www.twitch.tv/preachlfw Lapi https://www.twitch.tv/lapi KennyStream https://www.twitch.tv/kennystream Ponce https://www.twitch.tv/ponce LuuxiA https://www.twitch.tv/luuxia Xaryu https://www.twitch.tv/xaryu PikabooIRL https://www.twitch.tv/pikabooirl Stoopzz https://www.twitch.tv/stoopzz Saintone https://www.twitch.tv/saintone Dorki https://www.twitch.tv/dorki Growl https://www.twitch.tv/yumytv Ziqoftw https://www.twitch.tv/ziqoftw Venruki https://www.twitch.tv/venruki Barny64 https://www.twitch.tv/barny Uberdanger https://www.twitch.tv/uberdanger Anniefuchsia https://www.twitch.tv/anniefuchsia Guzu https://www.twitch.tv/guzu MrGM https://www.twitch.tv/mrgm Scripe https://www.twitch.tv/scripe Masayoshi https://www.twitch.tv/masayoshi Sydeon https://www.twitch.tv/sydeon Bajheera https://www.twitch.tv/bajheera Mr Gibbon https://www.twitch.tv/mrgibbon Mukluk https://www.twitch.tv/mukluk Fairlight https://www.twitch.tv/fairlight_excalibur Fandy https://www.twitch.tv/fandy Jimmy Here https://www.twitch.tv/jimmyhere Sonii https://www.twitch.tv/sonii Savix https://www.twitch.tv/savix Deme https://www.twitch.tv/deme Kenji https://www.twitch.tv/kenji Pshero https://www.twitch.tv/psherotv Snutz https://www.twitch.tv/snutzy Altertime https://www.twitch.tv/altertimesk Altertime N/A Naguura https://www.twitch.tv/naguura CruellaDK https://www.twitch.tv/cruelladk Nixxiom https://www.twitch.tv/nixxiom Crendor https://www.twitch.tv/crendor Towelliee https://www.twitch.tv/towelliee Snowmixy https://www.twitch.tv/snowmixy Sarthe https://www.twitch.tv/sarthe DesiHeat https://www.twitch.tv/desiheat Markstrom https://www.twitch.tv/markstrom Katie https://www.twitch.tv/katie Swag_Dracula https://www.twitch.tv/swag_dracula Ellohime https://www.twitch.tv/ellohime Graycen https://www.twitch.tv/Graycen Flop https://www.twitch.tv/flop Marcelian Online https://www.twitch.tv/marcelianonline Marcelian Online https://www.twitch.tv/marcelianonline

All content creators listed here will stream the tournament. I enjoy watching Pshero and Ziqo, and I recommend checking them out. Not only are they quite knowledgeable about WoW, but they are also avid PvPers.

