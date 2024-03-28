How to watch WoW Plunderstorm Creator Royale tournament

To celebrate the release of World of Warcraft Plunderstorm, Blizzard is hosting The Plunderstorm Creator Royale tournament on March 30. This event will feature 60 content creators competing for the prize pool of $50,000. You must be wondering how to watch it.
The Plunderstorm Creator Royale will last one day, and the content creators will be divided into teams of two. Each duo will get points based on their placements and eliminations. The first part of the tournament consists of five matches, and then the top duos will compete to take the first spot. If there’s no winner, the streamers will play free-for-all. Here’s how to watch the tournament.
How to watch Plunderstorm Creator Royale
You can watch Plunderstorm Creator Royale tournament on March 30 from 12pm CT on the official Blizzard \Youtube and Twitch accounts or by tuning in with your favorite streamers. Here’s the list of all streamers and their duos participating in the Plunderstorm Creator Royale tournament:
All content creators listed here will stream the tournament. I enjoy watching Pshero and Ziqo, and I recommend checking them out. Not only are they quite knowledgeable about WoW, but they are also avid PvPers.