How to watch the Arena World Championship Grand Finals 2021

World of Warcraft‘s Arena World Championship 2021 Grand Finals will take place on Sept. 25 and 26, with competition taking place in both Europe and North American regions. The best three-vs-three teams in the world will be playing in a four-team double-elimination bracket for their region—and a shot at the combined prize pool of $300,000.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played for each region on Saturday, Sept. 25, and all elimination rounds—including the championship matches—will take place on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 12pm CT.

Image via World of Warcraft

All matches until the finals will be best-of-five. The Championship round will be best-of-seven. European matches will take place first, and North American games will follow.

Image via World of Warcraft

All matches will be hosted online, and the entire event will be broadcast exclusively on the World of Warcraft YouTube page.