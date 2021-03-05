How to use Weak Auras in WoW Shadowlands

If you could only download one addon in World of Warcraft, Weak Auras would be your best option.

Weak Auras is one of the game’s most versatile addons, offering a powerful and flexible framework that allows you to display customizable graphics on the game’s user interface to indicate buffs, debuffs, and other useful information.

It includes an easy-to-use configuration interface, custom textures, and progress bars, and it comes with preset animations, custom effects like chat announcements and sounds, and more.

Download and install

To use Weak Auras, download the addon here and follow these simple steps:

With a ZIP extractor program like 7-Zip, WinRar, or WinZip, open the Weak Auras file by double-clicking on it

Right-click the game’s icon on your desktop and click open file location to find the World of Warcraft folder

Location your AddOns folder through _retail_ and Interface

Drag the Weak Auras folder into your AddOns folder

Set up

Once you’ve downloaded Weak Auras and loaded up World of Warcraft, make sure the addon is enabled before logging in to a character of your choice.

To open the Weak Auras options window, type either /wa or /weakauras into your chat and hit enter (or use the minimap icon).

If you’re familiar with coding, you can write your own code and create and customize your own personal Weak Auras. But if you’re like most players, you can instead import an already tried and tested Aura from elsewhere.

Import

The best place to find Auras is wago.io/weakauras. The website has a large database of Auras for every class in the game.

Search Hunter or Death Knight, for example, and a list of related Auras will appear. If you find one to your liking, click on it and click “Copy WeakAura Import String” at the top of the page.

Screengrab via wago.io

Once it’s copied, tab back into World of Warcraft, open Weak Auras again with /wa, click import, and press CTRL and V on your keyboard to paste the string into the addon. Your Aura should now be ready to go.

To customize it, you can fiddle with the options menu, change the size of the Aura, the colors, and the sounds. You can also move the Aura to a more suitable place on your screen.