How to unlock the Man’ari Eredar Draenei customizaton in WoW Dragonflight

In World of Warcraft, your character is far more than just a hero wandering in the world of Azeroth, it’s an extension of your personality. Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 added unique Man’ari Eredar customizations to Draenei, but you need to unlock this before you can create your own demonic Draenei character.

This unique customization actually dates back to Dragonflight Patch 10.1.5, when Blizzard Entertainment introduced Draenei Warlocks. Since Draenei Warlocks are best known in the lore for being red and members of the Burning Legion, Sargeras’ large army was sent to Azeroth to destroy it, the community wanted Man’ari Eredar customizations to extend this fantasy, and now players can unlock it.

So, here’s how you can unlock the Man’ari Eredar Draenei customization in Dragonflight.

Requirements to unlock the Man’ari Eredar Draenei in WoW Dragonflight

There aren’t many requirements for this quest chain, but you still need to meet these two criteria:

Be Draenei

Be level 70

How to unlock the Man’ari Eredar Draenei in WoW Dragonflight

Man’ari Eredar quest chain starts in Stormwind Keep. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

To get the Man’ari Eredar Draenei customization you need to complete the questline featuring Prophet Velen. This questline starts with the Prophecy Stirs quest in Stormwind at the 77, 36 coordinates.

Then, you need to follow the questline and before you know it, you’ll be a member of the Burning Legion.

List of all quests in the Man’ari Eredar customization quest chain in WoW Dragonflight

Prophecy Stirs

Uncertainty

Opening Wounds

Contrition & Severing Ties

Proof and Promise

Epilogue

Rewards for completing the Man’ari Eredar customization quest chain in WoW Dragonflight

Man’ari Eredar customization options

Path of the Naaru (Hearthstone toy)

Anchorite’s Sorrow (Dagger transmog)

Ancient Soulpriest’s Staff (Staff transmog)

Arinor Ritual Baton (Mace transmog)

Eredath Crystal Hammer (Mace transmog)

Lightforged Seeker (Bow transmog)

Recovered Kaarinos Blade (Sword transmog)

Telaasti Mining Pick (Axe transmog)

Velenite Claymore (Sword transmog)

About the author