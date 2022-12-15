How to unlock Dragonriding World Quests in WoW Dragonflight

By far the most defining feature of World of Warcraft’s newest expansion, Dragonflight, has been Dragonriding.

More than just a new take on flying over the massive swaths of land on the Dragon Isles, Dragonriding has become an integrated part of gameplay. Along with Dragonriding races that players will have been doing since the start of the expansion, it can be done as a combat-less World Quest to progress your characters in a different way.

Dragonriding World Quests require at least Renown level seven with the Valdrakken Accord, one of the four main factions to grind rep with across the Dragon Isles.

The best part is that, like many alt-friendly features in this expansion, once one of your characters hits that Renown threshold, Dragonriding World Quests will be available across your account, assuming that character has progressed far enough into the main campaign to unlock World Quests for themselves.

The quests award reputation with the Valdrakken Accord regardless of what zone they’re done in and also give players a loot bag (Dragon Rider’s Purse) that, when opened, gives generic gold, some Dragon Isles Supplies currency, and potentially a Drakewater’s Manuscript, unlocking additional customization for your drake.

Dragonriding World Quests are mostly completed by doing races (and potentially beating your old times and getting achievements that way). But there are two other kinds of Dragonriding World Quests as well. Supply World Quests require players to gather supplies around an area by flying through the usual rings in the sky, but in no particular order, and Bug Squishing Quests have players fly into a swarm of bugs high above and just ram a certain number of them with your drake to clear the swarm.