How to start and complete the ‘You’re a Mean One…’ quest in WoW Dragonflight

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. That means that, once again, we have to save Winter Veil, and there’s no better day to start to take back what was stolen than on this cheerful holiday.

“You’re a Mean One…” is one of many Winter Veil seasonal quests you can do until Jan. 2. As you might be able to tell, this quest is based on the popular Christmas story “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” It’s a fairly easy quest that can be done in about 10 minutes. It leaves a lot to be desired as to what the quest used to look like in WoW Classic, but at least you get an achievement for it.

Before you start “You’re a Mean One…” quest in WoW Dragonflight

You’re a Mean One… quest location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start this quest, you need to be level 30. Go to either Orgrimmar or Stormwind and look next to the bank, and there should be a Winter Veil stall. Talk to the Goblin running the stall and take this daily quest. You can also accept and turn in the quest at the Snowman near the actual quest location.

Accept the quest. Your task is to take back stolen presents from the Abominable Greench and to rescue Metzen the Reindeer. Now, back in WoW Classic, these actually used to be two raid quests. While it’s still a raid quest, you won’t need to join any groups to finish this.

How to complete the “You’re a Mean One…” quest in WoW Dragonflight

Feels like im at a music festiva. Screenshot by Dot Esports He went down in seconds. Screenshot by Dot Esports The snowman is still there from WoW Classic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After accepting the quest, it’s time to head to Hillsbrad Foothills Alterac Mountain (the snowy bit).

For Horde players, the fastest way to get there is to take the portal to Undercity and fly to the south.

players, the fastest way to get there is to take the and fly to the south. For Alliance players, you can get there by flying north from Ironforge. It’s just north of Southshore.

Go to the Snowy bit of Hillsbrad Foothills at coordinates 42,41 and you should notice a large group of players, both Alliance and Horde camped outside a cave stuffed with presents and holiday decoration. I bet you’re wondering what that is all about?

As you might have guessed, all the players, including you, are all waiting for the boss to spawn. Hang around with them until the Abominable Greench (the boss), spawns; make sure you tag him because he will go down in seconds. After he is down, Metzen the Reindeer will also appear, and someone needs to release him. As long as you are close to the event, you’ll get the progress for saving him.

One more thing to do, is to walk over to the Greench’s cave and collect a bag of presents.

And now you’re done. Head back to either Orgrimmar or Stormwind to turn in your quest.

“You’re a Mean One…” quest reward in WoW Dragonflight

Ha,ha, racecar goes Brrrr. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go back to the Goblin and turn in the quest. You’ll receive some money and a Winter Veil present. You can get a bunch of Winter Veil stuff from the present, like food items, seasonal costumes, pets. All I got was a fruit cake and some consumable racing cars that only ever go straight.

Regardless, make sure you eat what you get from the present so you can work towards your other Winter Veil achievements. If you are doing this quest in WoW Classic Season of Discovery, we have a guide for that too. Happy Winter Veil.