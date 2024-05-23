How to start and complete the To The Skies quest in WoW MoP Remix

One of my favorite zones in WoW Mists of Pandaria is Throne of Thunder because of its atmosphere, music, and simple design. But while questing there, you encounter a demanding quest called To the Skies!

This quest revolves around Lor’themar Theron, as he asks you to assault the Lightning Vein Mines. You get reputation with the Sunreaver Onslaught, and, of course, experience. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to start and finish the To the Skies! quest in World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix.

How to start the To the Skies quest in WoW MoP Remix

To the Skies quest start.

Start To the Skies by completing the first eight quests in the Sunreaver Onslaught questline. Then, accept it from Lor’themar Theron at The Dawnseeker Promontory at coordinates 32, 35. This is on the Isle of Thunder.

Here are the previous quests you need to complete:

Thunder Calls

The Storm Gathers

Allies in the Shadows

Secrets in the Isle of Thunder

Setting the Trap

Champions of the Thunder King

The Assault on Zeb’tula

Tear Down This Wall!

How to complete the To the Skies quest in WoW MoP Remix

Complete the quest by talking to Lor’themar and saying you’re ready to take the fight to the skies, and follow the provided steps to complete the scenario. When you enter the scenario, hop on the Thunderwind mount to reach the entrance.

The Zandalari will be on your tail, and you have to get rid of them. The easiest way to do that is to use the special action button to jump onto their mount. While mounted, use your abilities and defeat them.

Rinse and repeat the process until you land. Then, take out Horaki. This is an elite NPC, and be careful, it has a lot of HP and deals a lot of damage.

After that, move toward the mine in the west and meet Taoshi. She clears the rubble for you, and together with her, you venture deep inside the mine. There are some enemies along the way—clear them. When you reach the end of the mine, take out Shiaxu (an elite enemy). Taoshi needs to make final preparations to unlock the mine, and once she’s done, a portal spawns, and Lor’themar arrives through it. Use the portal to return to Dawnseeker Promontory and turn in the quest.

