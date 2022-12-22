How to restore an item in WoW Dragonflight

It can happen to even the best of us that we accidentally vendor, disenchant, or even destroy our best-in-slot staff or piece of headgear as we’re doing spring cleaning of your bags. If you’re fast enough or notice in time, you can always buy back your precious item. If you, by any case, destroyed or disenchanted it, your options are narrowed down.

Thankfully, Blizzard Entertainment has a feature to help you return the long-lost items–Item Restoration. Available for all iterations of World of Warcraft, including Dragonflight, Season of Mastery, and Wrath of the Lich King Classic, Item Restoration allows you to recover an item you either destroyed, disenchanted, or sold to a vendor.

Since there are so many items in circulation since the release of Dragonflight on Nov. 28, it’s normal to lose an item or two. So, here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can restore your items.

How to restore and item in WoW Dragonflight?

The first step you need to take is to visit the official WoW website. Then, make sure you’ve logged in with your Battle.net account.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

After you’re logged in, click on the Support button in the upper right corner. Under games, select WoW and then Item Restoration.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

A new window will pop up and in that window, click on the button Begin Item Restoration.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Select a realm where your character is, and then choose the character which needs to have an item restored. Then, you’ll see a list of all items that can be restored. Click on the item you want to have restored and continue by clicking the Next: Review Item Restoration button on the right side of your screen.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

To finish the restoration process, click the Restore Items and you’ll receive the item you selected to your mailbox in the game.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

How often can I restore items in WoW Dragonflight?

Normally, you can restore only one item every seven days. So, if you accidentally destroy an item after you used up your Item Restoration for the week, you’ll need to wait seven days to have it restored.

Where will I find my restored item after Item Restoration?

The item you restored will be waiting for you in your mailbox on the character you previously selected.