How to quickly farm Tricky Treats during WoW’s Hallow’s End event

Hallow’s End is upon us in World of Warcraft, and that means killing the Headless Horseman over and over again, doing Hallow’s End-related quests, and, naturally, getting as many Tricky Treats as humanly, orcly, drachtyrly, or any other race-ly possible.

Here’s a guide on how to farm as much candy as quickly as possible.

The fastest way to farm Tricky Treats in WoW: Farming the Headless Horseman fight

The Headless Horseman encounter takes place in Scarlet Monastery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fastest way to farm Tricky Treats is by killing the Headless Horseman. You can get about four or five Tricky Treats from Loot-Filled Pumpkins which are dropped by the Horseman. Simply bring up Group Finder and queue for The Headless Horseman and keep killing him repeatedly. The fight isn’t long, you can usually queue up right away, and you can even get a lot more from this fight, including the rare and awesome-looking mount “The Horseman’s Reins.”

The Traditional Way: Trick or Treating in every Inn in Azeroth

An Evoker wearing a Hallowed Helm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like every year, the best place to get Tricky Treats is by visiting Inns and outposts all over Azeroth. Yes, you can literally go trick-or-treating around Azeroth. Unfortunately, you don’t get to knock on the door, nor do you have to put on a costume.

Simply walk into any inn, find a Candy Bucket with a quest marker above it, and get a “Handful of Treats.” You usually get about two to three Tricky Treats from each handful, and you always have a chance of getting a temporary costume or other Hallow’s End-related items. So get on your Dragon / Flying mount / Flying Form and start going around, collecting candy. Simple as that. You can make this process even easier by downloading the Handy Notes addon, which can mark all the locations for you on your map.

The only problem with this method is that you have a finite amount of Candy Buckets across Azeroth. In other words, you can loot each bucket only once per year.

The Idle Way: Mission Board quest

The Garrison vendor sells holiday-related in WoW. items.Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the mission board in Zuldazar or Tiragarde Sound (Battle for Azeroth Expansion), you may find a mission called “Get Spooky.” This mission requires an item level of 800 for your heroes. Send them out to defeat Crone and Crone’s Broom, and you can get 15 Tricky Treats and 10 more as a bonus reward.

Be warned, this may not even show up for you, but if it does and you have the right heroes, you may as well send them since you aren’t really doing anything yourself.

In the Warlord of Draenor Expansion, you can also do daily garrison missions, which award you with Spooky Supplies. You can get five of these each day, and they are mostly used to buy Garrison decorations. Alternatively, you can exchange one Spooky Supply for one Tricky Treat. Not really an ideal way to farm, but if you have an active Garrison in the WoD expansion, go for it.

And those are all the best ways to get lots of Tricky Treats. If you want to go out and collect them, you may want to check out our guide on where all the Candy Buckets are in Dragonflight. If you want to make the Headless Horseman on Hard Mode, we also have a guide.

About the author