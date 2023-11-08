How to open the Unwaking Echo treasure in WoW Dragonflight

It's one of the many interactive treasures you'll find in the Emerald Dream.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s newest zone, the Emerald Dream, is full of treasures and secret pieces of loot, and some of these treasures require a bit of thinking to unlock.

One such treasure is the Unwaking Echo, which cannot simply be opened by walking up to it and clicking on its interactable icon. Instead, you have to solve a brief puzzle, as the chest will hit you with a prompt—“You can only open this chest in your dreams”—when you try to open it.

Here’s where you can find the Unwaking Echo in the WoW’s Emerald Dream and more importantly, how you can open it.

WoW Dragonflight: Unwaking Echo chest location, how to open it

This chest can only be opened once you fall asleep. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Unwaking Echo can be tracked down at coordinates [55.67, 22.55] in the Emerald Dream. It’s easily located next to a massive sleeping green dragon, which should also serve as a clue as to how you can actually open the chest. Upon initially approaching the chest, you’ll find that it’s unopenable, and you’ll need to “open it in your dreams.” Thankfully, this is a very easily solvable puzzle, and you won’t have to do anything other than a quick emote.

Logically, in order to open the Unwaking Echo chest in your dreams. you’ll need to take a rest and start dreaming, so your only solution will be to sleep. Type “/sleep” in your chat box, and you’ll enter a dream state, where an interactable version of the chest will appear.

After you go to sleep, you’ll turn into a dreaming version of yourself, with your actual body being left on the ground to rest. This dreaming edition of you can open the Unwaking Echo, so simply click on the chest while in this dream state to open it for yourself.

Upon opening the chest, you’ll be rewarded with 20 Flightstones and the Gardener’s Lightstaff cosmetic item. You can return to the corporeal world by removing the “Dreaming” effect from your buffs bar.