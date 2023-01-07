How to level professions in WoW Dragonflight

Professions have been a staple in World of Warcraft since the Blizzard MMO’s inception, largely fueling the game’s economy and creating thousands of unique items. Dragonflight, Blizzard’s latest expansion, has drastically altered how professions function in World of Warcraft. Now, professions are more like traditional classes with skill trees, stats, progression incentives, and more.

Professions in Dragonflight are divided between gathering, such as skinning, and crafting, such as leatherworking. There are various differences between these two classifications of professions, including contrasting progression systems and leveling methods.

While this new profession system has massively overhauled the long-standing system, many of the core mechanics of professions have remained the same. Each profession has its own best strategy for leveling up and progressing, but the basic principles are generally applicable to all crafting and gathering skills. This is everything you need to know about leveling in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

How to level up professions in WoW Dragonflight

Leveling up differs between crafting and gathering professions, crafting professions, in particular, requiring players to be far more engaged in their profession than previous expansions. Leveling gathering professions, such as mining, skinning, and herbalism function basically the same as before. Players should gather as many herbs, mine as many nodes, and skin as many hides as possible to gain levels.

Profession skills and abilities expedite the gathering process for these professions, increasing gathering speed, bettering players’ vision of gatherable materials, and more. In later levels, players can even gather resources from the back of their dragonriding mounts.

For crafting professions, players can only reach level 50 out of 100 by completing vendor-learned recipes. While previously, players could substantially level up their professions by crafting low-effort pieces, players must now actively seek out more difficult blueprints to max out their profession. Players can best attain higher skill work orders by leveling up renown with the four major factions across the Dragon Isles and using Knowledge points to gain other recipes.