How to grind Renown (all factions) in Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has brought tons of new content to Blizzard’s almost two-decade-old MMO, revamping many of the game’s long-standing systems. Renown was first introduced in Shadowlands, though Dragonflight has reworked the relatively new mechanic.

The Renown system in Dragonflight gives players one Renown level for every 2,500 reputation earned with a major faction. Across the Dragon Isles, players will encounter four factions that they can earn Renown with, including Iskaara Tuskarr, the Dragonflight Expedition, Maruuk Centaurs, and the Valdrakken Accord.

Grinding Renown levels will give players access to faction-exclusive vendors, dragonriding mount customization options, gear, and transmogs, as well as countless profession boosts. While players can earn Renown with all four factions, some may be more beneficial to certain players depending on the rewards. Though each faction has several unique ways to earn reputation with their group, there are some basic practices that can be applied across all four.

If you are wondering how to up your Renown levels with all four of Dragonflight’s factions, look no further.

How to gain Renown in WoW Dragonflight

Players can earn Renown across all four factions by using the same basic practices, with some variation for faction-specific tasks. The best way to gain reputation, and in return Renown levels, with any of Dragonflights’ four factions is to complete world quests, one-time quests, and daily and weekly quests. All world quests will display which faction players will earn reputation with after completing the objective.

Each group has several faction-specific methods of grinding reputation. For the Iskaara Tuskarr, players can participate in community feasts, join Tuskarr at ice Fishing Holes, or find Sacred Tuskarr Totems scattered across the Azure Span. The Dragonflight Expedition encourages exploration since many reputation-gaining objectives include players digging up artifacts and scaling mountain peaks.

By meeting world quest quotas and picking up repeatable, daily quests, players can reach high Renown levels with all four factions fairly quickly.