How to get Wolf Bracers in WoW Classic

Here's how to grab some of the best early-game uncommon bracers in WoW Classic.

The Wolf Bracers are one of the best mid-game options you can place on leather-wearing classes in WoW Classic. With bonuses of +4 Agility and +2 Stamina, there are few other wrist-slot options you can obtain, let alone purchase, that are this efficient.

What’s best about the Wolf Bracers is that they’re strong in the first phase of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, as they have the most value between levels 20 and 30. Furthermore, you don’t have to work hard to get these bracers, as they’re purchasable for just a few silver pieces. The Wolf Bracers are sold by four vendors across Azeroth, with each of them having one pair of the bracers available to buy at a time. If someone else buys the Wolf Bracers, you’ll need to come back later in hopes they’re restored.

Here’s where you can buy the Wolf Bracers in WoW Classic.

Wolf Bracers vendors and locations in WoW Classic

Alliance players can grab their Wolf Bracers in Human starting zones. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Antonio Perelli: Found traveling the main roads between Westfall, Duskwood, Elwynn Forest, and Redridge Mountains. Perelli makes stops in the four main Human starting towns—Goldshire, Darkshire, Lakeshire, and Sentinel Hill—so you can stop and track him down at any of these locations.

Vexspindle : Located inside the Plate-n-Chain armor shop in Ratchet, the Barrens.

: Located inside the Plate-n-Chain armor shop in Ratchet, the Barrens. Kris Legace : Northeast of Durnholde Keep, Hillsbrad Foothills.

: Northeast of Durnholde Keep, Hillsbrad Foothills. Bernard Brubaker: Southeast corner of Redridge Mountains, at coordinates [88, 71].

Vexspindle in Ratchet is one of four vendors who sell the Wolf Bracers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Wolf Bracers only require level 20 to equip and use, meaning you can get your hands on them pretty early and they’ll stay a part of your build for quite some time.